Selena Gomez Is Too Famous For Zedd, Who Says Public Attention ‘P****d’ Him Off And Led To Split With Ex

Selena Gomez is too famous for Zedd. The DJ revealed the extreme amounts of public attention “p****d” him off, which was what ended up leading to their split after their short-lived romance.

Zedd revealed the worst part about dating Selena Gomez to Billboard for this week’s cover story. The DJ and producer said that his short, but “nice” relationship with the “Fetish” pop star was difficult for him and his loved ones because of the massive amount of fame and huge following that she has.

The 27-year-old had a fling with Selena Gomez back in 2015.

During a radio interview in June of 2015, Selena said that she had had a “thing” with Zedd and that it was “nice.”

The DJ, whose real name is Anton Zaslavaski, sat down for an interview with Billboard, which was posted online on Thursday. He revealed that during the time he had dated Selena Gomez, “reporters were calling [his] parents” and “people were hacking [his] friends’ phones,” which became tough for him to deal with.

“I was p****d.”

Although he thought he knew what he was getting himself into by dating one of the most followed celebrities in the world, he did not know “how much that would change [his] life.”

Zedd didn’t say whether or not he was currently dating anyone. Although he is a young, handsome hitmaker, the DJ and producer does not party much. He keeps his personal life pretty private since his relationship with Gomez in the spotlight.

Selena Gomez is currently dating the R&B singer The Weeknd, and previously had a long term on-again-off-again relationship with the pop star, Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old pop star recently told InStyle magazine back in July that she was happy with her personal life and was excited to see where the next year would take her.

The “Bad Liar” singer said that she didn’t “depend on one area of [her] life to make [her] happy” and that it was important for her to feel like she was “never influenced by a guy.”

