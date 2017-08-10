Khloe Kardashian Says She & Sisters Are ‘Dead’ To Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is claiming she and her sisters “dead” to her mom Kris Jenner — all apart from one, that is.

Khloe made the confession on Instagram after a fan posted the new cover of WWD magazine — which features Kris and Kylie Jenner posing together — to the social media site and joked in the caption that the mom of six “has a new favorite” out of her six children.

“Kylie Cosmetics sold $420 million in just 18 months and is on its way to becoming a billion dollar brand,” Kardashian fan @NorisBlackBook captioned their upload of the cover, joking that it “looks like Kris has a new favorite.”

Khloe then jumped in the comments section with a quick remark about her mom focusing much of her attention on her 19-year-old half-sister.

According to a screen shot captured by Hollywood Life, Kardashian commented on the fan’s post, “we are dead to her now,” likely referring to herself as well as big sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as brother Rob Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner.

Fans then reacted to Khloe’s seemingly sarcastic comment, joking about her response to the fan who claimed that Kylie has taken over as her mom’s favorite child following her recent successes in the business world.

“Lmao Khloe is a savage,” @peng_pig_ joked after seeing her comment, while @elizasmith._ responded to Khloe, “OMG YASS @khloekardashian. Such a savage.”

Kris revealed to the magazine this week that her youngest daughter had brought in a serious amount of cash from her makeup line and had helped the business make $420 million since the launched the brand in 2015. She also referred to the teenager “amazing.”

“Kylie is hardworking, creative, focused and she has the most amazing work ethic of anybody I’d ever met in my life,” Jenner said of the teenager, her second daughter with Caitlyn Jenner, in the interview. “She really considers this her true passion, but an honor and a huge responsibility.”

Kris then went on to call Kylie “my little mogul.”

Though it appeared that Khloe was, in fact, joking in response to the fan’s Instagram upload about the teen being her mom’s favorite, the reality star has admitted in the past that Kylie’s incredible success with her Kylie Cosmetics line has made her feel extra nervous when it comes to her own business ventures.

Kardashian confessed earlier this year that seeing Jenner sell thousands of her famous lip kits made her apprehensive when it came to her Good American denim line after she revealed on the E! show that her investors wanted her to sell 150,000 pairs of jeans by the end of the year.

“I’m nervous that I’m not going to make my investors and my business partner happy,” she said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March per E! News, revealing that she didn’t want to be known as the “failing sister” when compared to her siblings.

“I feel so nervous,” she told sister Kourtney in a scene from the family’s reality show. “Kylie sells hundreds of thousands of units in like, what? Three minutes?!”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian was really joking about herself and her siblings being “dead” to mom Kris Jenner because of her sister Kylie Jenner’s recent success?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]