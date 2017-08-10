’90 Day Fiance’ Fake: Pedro’s Sister May Not Have Called Chantel A Bad Name After All, Chantel’s Real Name?

Let’s be honest: This season, 90 Day Fiance is absolutely insane with the drama. And on the last episode, we saw the drama between Chantel and Pedro explode to an all-time high, as it seemed that Pedro’s sister called Chantel a “b***h.” Now, however, there’s some speculation that Pedro’s sister didn’t call her that name after all.

The Wrap put up an exclusive 90 Day Fiance story wherein they talked about that infamous confrontation between Chantel and Pedro’s mother and sister. According to their translator, Pedro’s sister not only didn’t call her the B-word, she apologizes in advance for something, she told Pedro, that she didn’t say.

“On the eve they’re set to become sisters in law, the two ’90 Day Fiance’ spinoff ‘Happily Ever After?’ mujer joven (that’s ‘young women’ en Espanol, Google tells us) nearly came to blows. Throw his stubborn mom into the mix, and Pedro couldn’t be more torn the night before his wedding. At issue is the fact that Pedro regularly sends money and gifts back to the two other women in his life, whom reside in the Dominican Republic. Bride-to-be Chantel isn’t down with that family tradition.”

Check out the video, which also shows some never-before-seen footage from the TLC vaults, below.

Like most reality shows on TV today, there’s some question as to whether 90 Day Fiance is, indeed, real.

And while all reality shows have some things that are “altered” or otherwise they’re put in situations that are created by producers (because real life can sometimes be boring), according to the International Business Times, not even the names of the participants on the show are real.

For example, many people noticed that Chantel doesn’t have the same “themed” name as her sisters, leading many to believe that her real name is — wait for it — CeAir. Other people noticed that Pedro isn’t called Pedro by his family, but is instead called “Junior.”

However, others noted that “Junior” is a common nickname in the Dominican Republic, where Pedro is from, and that they shouldn’t read too much into it.

“I don’t know, the thing of Chantel’s real name being CeAir makes more sense with her siblings all having very similar super hippy like names like that (River, and I think her sister’s name is Winter) I feel like it would be more odd for someone to name their oldest super hippy dippy, give their middle child a ‘normal’ name, and then go all hippy again for the youngest. It could be that TLC requested the name change as her real name is so unique that people would have had a much easier time finding her more quickly on social media if they used it on the show.”

And, what’s more, here’s a 90 Day Fiance spoiler alert for you: They’re still together, and they’re planning a second wedding!

According to In Touch Weekly, an eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan noticed that Chantel (or “CeAir,” as she’s known on Facebook) and Pedro (or “Jimeno,” as he’s known on Facebook) actually made the announcement about their second wedding — and still being together — on the social media site.

However, there are still some fans who believe that the relationship is all for show.

