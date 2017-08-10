‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler & Casting: Rome Flynn Replaced As Zende? Plus British Hunk Kyle Pryor On B&B?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a “handsome young man” will be coming to B&B. James Giddens, co-owner of Daytime Confidential, recently stated that Bold and the Beautiful is casting for a black male between the ages of 22- and 24-years-old for a leading role. According to DC, there is a possibility that the CBS soap opera may be looking to replace Flynn.

Rome Flynn is a solid actor who, according to IMDb, is well known for his role in the movie Drumline: A New Beat and the TV show Two-A-Days. Fans of Bold and the Beautiful love the way he portrays his character and, in particular, his marriage to Nicole (Reign Edwards). Could Flynn have decided to leave the show, resulting in the need for his role to be recast? It appears as if Flynn will be seen in Have and Have Nots, which will air in 2018. However, the question remains: Did Rome leave Bold and the Beautiful to star in Tyler Perry’s hit series?

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Zende is also involved in a juicy storyline at the moment involving Nicole and transgender sister Maya (Karla Mosley). The spoilers reveal that Zende and Nicole will face even more marital woes in the upcoming months, and Nicole may even become suspicious of her sister’s relationship with her husband. The casting call for a black male could therefore also indicate another love interest.

I start airing on Haves & Have Nots 2018. Bare with me.

But, you can catch me almost everyday on #boldandthebeautiful on CBS 🙂 — Rome Flynn (@RomeTrumain) August 2, 2017

In other Bold and the Beautiful spoiler casting news, a new hunky male may be on his way to B&B. Home and Away’s Kyle Pryor recently posted a photo of himself in Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) office. The British-born actor has been spending time with Pierson Fode, who plays Thomas on Bold and the Beautiful, and according to spoilers, he has hinted that he may have joined daytime television.

Homework… ???? @piersonfode A post shared by Kyle Pryor (@kylepryor) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Currently, Thomas is in New York with his son and his son’s mother because she is apparently terminally ill. This leaves the door open for a new love interest for Sally Spectra, as well as the Forrester family. Could Kyle Pryor’s potential character fill the void that Thomas has left behind, or could we see a love triangle developing soon?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain and Robert Cianflon/Getty Images]