‘Battlefield 1’ Added To EA Access On Xbox One, Origin Access On PC

Electronic Arts’ subscription games service for the Xbox One and PC received a heavy hitter Thursday from 2016. Battlefield 1 is now available to download for free as part of EA Access and Origin Access.

The full Battlefield 1 experience is available to download from EA/Origin Access minus the DLC expansions. Those will need to be purchased either separately or as part of the $50 Premium Pass.

However, DICE and Electronic Arts recently launched a week-long Premium Trials event that allowed non-DLC owners to try out all the DLC maps and modes with friends who purchased the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass. The only hitch is that players who don’t own the DLC will not earn any experience.

While the Premium Trial has come and gone already, Electronic Arts’ announcement points to it returning later in August. This is the same time the In the Name of the Tsar expansion pack will introduce the Russian theater.

Battlefield 1 was one of the top-selling shooters of 2016 and earned a strong 87 Metacritic review score aggregate thanks in large part to the rarely used World War I setting. The single-player campaign takes players through different stories in the European theater and the Middle East via the viewpoint of several different characters.

Meanwhile, the multiplayer in Battlefield 1 is just as large as previous entries in the franchise with matches featuring up to 64 players. The new Operations mode is the standout addition with a sometimes lengthy PVP campaign across multiple maps.

EA Access is available to Xbox One owners via a $4.99 a month subscription or a $30 a year subscription. Meanwhile, Origin Access is only available as a $4.99 subscription. Both services come with a selection of games to download, along with the ability to download trials ahead of a game’s release.

Xbox 360 backward compatible titles, such as the original Mass Effect trilogy, are included as part of EA Access. Meanwhile, Origin Access has classic titles dating back to the 90s, like Wing Commander.

A 10 percent discount on digital purchases of Electronic Arts titles and all DLC is also included as part of the service. Additionally, subscribers will gain early access to upcoming games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 prior to their release.

Neither EA Access nor Origin Access is available on the PlayStation 4.

