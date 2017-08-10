‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Denies Abusing Daughter Sidney In Instagram Post

Tamra Judge has fired back at shocking claims made by her daughter, Sidney, on Facebook with her own post on Instagram.

As she and her daughter remain at odds after a brief reconciliation earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has chosen to defend herself against claims of neglect and abuse made by her oldest daughter.

On August 9, while enjoying a vacation in Aruba with her family, including her two youngest children, Spencer and Sophia, and her husband, Eddie Judge, Tamra Judge shared a series of photos and thanked her supportive fans for their well-wishes.

Tamra Judge also thanked her mother, who hadn’t taken too kindly to Sidney’s shocking Facebook page and quickly came to Tamra’s defense.

“I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way,” Tamra Judge wrote in her message to her fans and followers on Instagram, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on August 10.

As the magazine revealed, Tamra Judge and her family are currently enjoying the sights of Aruba following a vow renewal ceremony earlier this week. Judge and her husband tied the knot in June 2013 and later that year, the wedding aired as a three-part special titled Tamra’s OC Wedding.

Tamra Judge’s daughter took to her father’s Facebook page days ago and slammed her mother for continuing to talk about her publicly, despite her requests to keep her business out of the public eye. As she explained, she doesn’t want to be associated with Tamra Judge or The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra Judge shares her three youngest children, Sidney, Spencer, and Sophia, with her ex-husband, Simon Barney and is also mom to Ryan Vieth from a previous relationship.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

