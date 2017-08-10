‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Dean Unglert Finds Love, But Does It Last?

It is almost time for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise, and it turns out that Dean Unglert found love on this show. He is a fan favorite from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, and Life & Style Magazine shared an update on how Dean was doing with the girl that he met on this season of the show.

Dean actually ends up in a love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. Huge spoilers are ahead if you don’t want to know them. It turns out that Dean will end up with Kristina in the end, but now fans are curious to see if they end up together after the show.

Reality Steve already shared that Kristina will invite Dean on the first date of the season, and he will go with her. After this, Bachelor in Paradise took a break from filming, and when they went back, Danielle showed up. Kristina will end up getting upset and will leave the show over it all. Dean and Kristina both get emotional. Dean admits that he cares about two people, which, of course, can easily happen on Bachelor in Paradise.

So, Dean ends up saying he doesn’t want to be with Danielle, and he hopes to try to make things work with Kristina after the show at home. The thing is they aren’t telling anyone what is going on now. They have marked tweets from other another as favorites, but that is it so far. Maybe things are going well for them, but that would mean that Dean won’t be The Bachelor for sure.

Bite me ???? #BIP4 A post shared by Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulman) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

One thing that has been revealed already is that Bachelor in Paradise will have a live reunion show at the end of the season. Everyone will sit down with Chris Harrison and talk about how they are doing now. The show will have been over for a while at this point, so Dean and Kristina can give fans an update on how they are doing and if things worked out for them.

#tbt to the #mta with all these guys ????????‍♂️ A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

What do you think of Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman together? Did you want to see Dean as The Bachelor? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss the new season of Bachelor in Paradise when it starts airing next Monday night on ABC.

[Featured Image by Dean Unglert/Instagram]