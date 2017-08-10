Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd Leave 7-Month-Old Home For Romantic Honeymoon [Photos]

Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd revealed that they left their 7-month-old son Shai at home as they jetted off to Italy for a romantic honeymoon.

The twosome, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Long Island, New York, last month, have been sharing loved-up photos of their vacation across social media and told fans on August 8 that their honeymoon was actually their first time being away from their son.

“Lake Como with my love,” Murgatroyd captioned a snap of herself exploring the Italian city, adding that she and Maksim were both “blown away by the beauty.”

“Missing our little Shai,” she then added of leaving her little guy at home, confirming that their Italian getaway was their her and Chmerkovskiy’s “first trip away just the two of us” away from their son, whom they welcomed into the world on January 4.

Peta included a number of other romantic photos from their honeymoon in her post, including one showing the DWTS couple sharing a kiss and another clinking their glasses at a restaurant.

Murgatroyd also treated her more than 700,000 followers to stunning photos of the local scenery as well as a shot of Chmerkovskiy looking dapper in a white shirt and shorts.

Fans supported the star for getting away with her new husband, who she first started dating in 2012, and recounted to the dancing star how “important” it is for parents to spend a little time together alone.

Lake Como with my love. ❤️????????We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai – this is our first trip away just the two of us ????. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

“Parents first and kids in second is the healthy balance…” Instagram user @couturemedarling commented on the DWTS star’s honeymoon photos. “Parents need to spend time together… that’s very important.”

“First time away is always the hardest. It gets easier,” @sammycat1920 added after hearing that Peta and Maksim had left little Shai at home. “He is fine, enjoy your time alone. You look awesome!”

Maksim also shared a snap of his own from the trip that showed Peta laying across the bed in their hotel room, which overlooked the stunning mountains of Lake Como.

“When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don’t even mind… not even a little bit…,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the snap of his wife relaxing, adding the hashtag #BecauseComo.

The honeymoon photos come shortly after Peta admitted that she and her new husband may take a season away from Dancing with the Stars ahead of Season 25 — set to debut on ABC next month — in order to focus on being parents to their son.

Peta and Maksim married in front of 300 guests last month after getting engaged in December 2015.

Speaking to Us Weekly, who obtained exclusive pictures from their wedding ceremony, Murgatroyd revealed that her big day was like one big party and was “completely lit.”

“Everyone was just having the best time,” she said, calling the day “such a big celebration.”

Maksim also gushed about tying the knot to the outlet. “It was unbelievable. It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” he said.

The newlyweds’ sweet honeymoon photos come shortly after Chmerkovskiy gave fans another glimpse into their life at home with little Shai last month.

The professional dancer shared an adorable video of himself and brother Val Chmerkovskiy dancing with his and Peta’s 7-month-old son on Instagram on July 29.

Maksim revealed in the caption that his sibling and fellow DWTS pro was actually giving his son his very first dance lesson and joked that dancing was in his son’s DNA.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]