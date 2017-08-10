Britney Spears’ Fan Storms Stage With A Gun, Looks ‘Shaken’ As She’s Escorted Away By Security

A Britney Spears’ fan stormed the stage with a gun during her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas. The singer looked “shaken” as the security team informed her about what was going on and escorted her away.

After taking a break from the stage this summer, Britney Spears returned to perform in Las Vegas on Wednesday at the AXIS Auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The superstar sang her classic “(You Drive Me) Crazy” song just before a crazed fan rushed the stage in an attempt to get Spears’ attention, E! News reported.

Unaware of the man’s presence, Britney asked the crowd if they were having fun. Her security team quickly jumped to her side and informed her about what was going on. The singer looked visibly “shaken” as soon as she discovered the fan was armed.

In a video recording from one of the concert goers, Spears’ knees buckled, and she almost fell when she was told that the fan who came onto her stage had a gun.

“He’s got a gun?”

The 35-year-old “Piece of Me” singer had muted her microphone before she was ushered backstage by security. Her concerned fans chanted from the audience “We love you!”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ backup dancers were attempting to subdue the armed fan, who had kicked a security guard in the face while attempting to do a cartwheel. The man attempted to break free, but her dancers pushed him to the ground until more security guards arrived on stage to intervene.

Fans in the crowd chanted “a**hole” as he was restrained.

The man was removed from the stadium, which seated 4,600 audience members.

Prior to the show, Britney tweeted out to her fans that it “feels so good to be back in Vegas!!”

Spears is set to return to the stage on Friday and Saturday in Vegas, but she has not commented about the incident on stage Wednesday night.

Feels so good to be back in Vegas!! #PieceOfMe returns tonight!???? — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 9, 2017

Since the show’s opening in December 2013, Brtiney: Piece of Me has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. Her four-year run will end on December 31. Spears previously told E! News that she “had no idea how magical this experience would be.”

