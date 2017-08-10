‘TWD’ Spoilers: How Negan Became In Charge Revealed, And Dwight Has Been There Since The Beginning

The Walking Dead has its share of intriguing and interesting characters. However, none hold a candle to Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Many viewers wonder what Negan’s backstory is and how he came to be in charge of the Saviors. It was previously reported by the Inquisitr that parts of his history were being unveiled. Finally, the story has been told, and it turns out that Dwight has been there since the beginning of Negan’s reign.

Possible TWD spoilers for the television series and Robert Kirkman’s comic books might be ahead. Stop reading or proceed with caution if you prefer not to know any details.

In the comic special Here’s Negan, the villain was not a used car salesman. He was a gym teacher and a ping pong coach. He wanted to be a cool teacher. However, he was also was incredibly hard on his students. Sometimes, he even made them cry. According to ComicBook.com, he was also an adulterer, and his wife had knowledge of Negan’s mistress. Then, she was diagnosed with cancer and died. Her name was Lucille, and Negan’s famous baseball bat is named after her.

Fast forward to the zombie apocalypse, and Negan came across a group of survivors. One of those group members was Dwight, who was “innocent and good-natured.” However, they would end up encountering a dangerous and vile group of men who raped women. That is something Negan has never condoned in TWD.

Negan used his baseball bat to crush the skull of group’s leader. Then, he wrapped barbed wire around it. In the meantime, Dwight kept the group under control. Using his new weapon named Lucille, Negan made an announcement. He suggested that the groups combine and pool resources. However, he would be in charge, and there would be a set of rules to follow. That is how Negan became in charge of the group that is now known as the Saviors.

When showrunner Scott Gimple was asked by Yahoo! TV if this storyline will ever play out The Walking Dead TV show, it eventually could happen.

“I do believe yes, it’s in the future. You know, I’m always careful about this, [because] things can absolutely change. There’s a loose plan in place I have.”

