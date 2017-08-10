‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Dishes On Baby Name Selection After She’s Spotted With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez didn’t name their baby at the time of his birth last Saturday and still, nearly one year after the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth, she has yet to come up with anything she likes.

During a new interview with Radar Online on August 10, Kailyn Lowry said that while she had a number of names in mind prior to welcoming her third child, none of them seemed to fit her baby and now, she’s struggling to come up with any more options.

“We don’t have a baby name at all and we don’t have any ideas either,” Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online of herself and Chris Lopez.

According to Kailyn Lowry, her fans on Twitter have tried to help her come up with something, and suggested several names, including Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon and Silas, but none of the monikers are something she’s open to at this point. So, as she attempts to figure out the perfect name for her baby boy, she’s calling him “Baby No Name” and “Baby Lo.”

Although Kailyn Lowry is struggling to pick a name for her child, she’s thrilled to be a mother of three boys. As fans may recall, the Teen Mom 2 star announced early on in her pregnancy that she would be waiting until her child was born to find out the baby’s gender.

“Boys are all I know so I think it worked out for the better,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez struck up a relationship last year after the reality star split from her former husband Javi Marroquin. Then, shortly after Lowry discovered she was expecting her third child, the couple called it quits.

As fans heard during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Chris Lopez refused to take part in filming allegedly because he didn’t want the other women in his life to know about Kailyn Lowry or their relationship.

