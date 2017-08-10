‘GH’ Spoilers: DeVry ‘Feels Bad’ For Fans After Last-Ditch Effort To Salvage Talks Fails, Moving To ‘DOOL’?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Julian Jerome is leaving Port Charles after William deVry, who plays the character, confirmed, following a brief resurgence of hope for a breakthrough earlier this week, that talks with GH have finally broken down. DeVry’s latest confirmation that last-ditch efforts to salvage contract talks have failed, and that he is already auditioning for other shows, was made during an interview with Michael Fairman.

The fan-favorite actor lamented the failure of the last-ditch effort, saying that he “feels very bad” for fans.

The Inquisitr reported last week that deVry confirmed at a General Hospital Fan Club Weekend that he filmed his final scenes for the show on June 30 and was leaving after he failed to reach a deal for a new contract. However, a new report later revived hopes that a deal could still be hammered out.

According to the August 6 report by Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed there was still hope that he would reach a deal with General Hospital. He said both parties had revived contract talks and were close to working out the details of the deal to keep him on GH.

However, the latest news from deVry is that negotiations have finally fallen through and that he is moving on.

DeVry was at pains to assure fans that he did his best to reach a deal with GH, but things just didn’t work out. He told Fairman that he was already exploring other opportunities and auditioning for other shows.

“I am auditioning for other shows right now, and have a couple of things that I am close to getting. I feel bad for the fans, really,” deVry said, according to Michael Fairman Soaps.

Already, there is buzz among fans that deVry could be auditioning for one of the other daytimes soaps, particularly Days of Our Lives (DOOL). Many fans believe that after leaving General hospital, Days of Our Lives is the best place for deVry. DOOL’s new head writer, Ron Carlivati, is widely known to be working hard to lure soap stars to the show. DeVry’s former General Hospital co-star Tyler Christopher, who played Nikolas Cassadine on GH, joined the cast of DOOL recently.

Citing the success of deVry’s pairing with Nancy Lee Grahn on General Hospital, some fans have suggested that he could pair with Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams on Days of Our Lives. According to CDL, DOOL buzz suggests that the producers are not very pleased with Alfonso’s current pairing and could be looking for someone else to pair her up with.

