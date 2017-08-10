Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima: New Details About Their Egyptian Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, the boxer turned model, Younes Bendjima, recently embarked on an Egyptian adventure, and in a new report, details of their trip were revealed.

According to an August 8 report by E! News, Kourtney Kardashian spent part of last week in Florida with friends before traveling to Egypt with Younes Bendjima on what appeared to be a private jet on Sunday.

“She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy,” an insider told the outlet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first spotted spending time with one another at the end of last year in Paris. However, in January, it appeared that Kardashian was attempting to reconcile with her children’s father, Scott Disick. Then, after Disick returned to his wild and womanizing ways, Kardashian began spending time with Bendjima once again, and in late spring, they confirmed their romance while aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Since then, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been trying to live it up with her new boyfriend as much as possible. So, when Bendjima surprised her by planning an exciting trip to Egypt, Kardashian couldn’t wait to see him.

According to E! News, Kourtney Kardashian was especially excited to see the pyramids and had an incredible time sightseeing with her model beau.

A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima also spent time with one another on the beach and enjoyed camel rides with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima began after she was linked for several months to the pop singer, Justin Bieber. As fans may recall, Kardashian seemingly embarked on a romance with Bieber in late 2015 after splitting from Scott Disick months prior.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before calling it quits due to photos of Disick with another woman in the south of France in summer 2015.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]