‘DWTS’ Fans Urge Celine Dion To Join Amid Season 25 Casting Rumors

Celine Dion has been rumored to be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 over the past few days, and now fans are urging her to sign on the dotted line.

Although Dion and ABC have stayed tight-lipped as the casting rumors swirl, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from taking to social media to make it clear that they’d love to see the singer strut her stuff in the ballroom this year.

“Celine is rumored to be doing Dancing with the Stars. I would die. I love her so much,” Twitter user @Mike_Joseph_ wrote on the social media site amid the rumors.

“I’ll DIE, I know EVERY SINGLE WORD to ‘My Heart Will Go On,'” @Radiantly_Rue wrote. “Sooo I’d DIE if she was on DWTS.”

Others also noted that while the “I Drove All Night” singer does have a few concerts scheduled over the next few months as part of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, while her schedule could make practice a little difficult, she actually doesn’t currently have shows scheduled on Mondays, which is when DWTS airs on ABC.

“DWTS could really fit for Celine,” Twitter fan @Feliciatjee speculated. “It starts on 18 Sept on a Monday and Celine [doesn’t] have shows on Monday…”

Notably, Dion has appeared on both the ABC show and the British version, Strictly Come Dancing, as a performer in the past. However, the singer has not confirmed if she’d be open to heading to the popular dancing show as a contestant.

But while a number of fans urged her to sign on the dotted line via the social media site, others weren’t so thrilled at the prospect of the legendary singer strutting her stuff in the ballroom.

“Ohhh nooooo please don’t,” @nickelbv wrote on August 9 amid the rumors. “Dancing with the Stars is for ‘falling stars’ and Celine is on the top of her game.”

“Derek [Hough] saying he would come back to dance with Celine,” @XFearlessXBritt wrote. “I would be game for this… but Celine is too good for DWTS. Lets be real.”

But as fans speculate, professional dancer Derek Hough has been speaking out.

Although he didn’t officially confirm Dion would be on Season 25 when it debuts next month, he did tease that it would take the singer signing on to get him back on the show after taking a break to focus on the Jennifer Lopez-produced NBC hit World of Dance.

“I heard a rumor that Celine Dion was doing it, and I was like, ‘I would definitely come back for Celine Dion,'” he told Entertainment Tonight of potentially hitting the dancefloor with the star as fans speculate on who could potentially be joining the show when it returns.

“She’s legend status, icon status,” he added.

But while the cast is being kept under wraps for now, it’s not just the possible celebrity contestants who are keeping fans guessing.

A number of pros have also been staying tight-lipped about possibly heading back to the show. Peta Murgatroyd teased last month that she’s actually not yet sure if she and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy will be back this year and may possibly take a season off.

ABC is expected to announce the official line-up of celebrities and professionals on Good Morning America later this month.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is set to begin on September 18 on ABC.

Do you think Celine Dion would make a good contestant on Season 25 of DWTS?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]