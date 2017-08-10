Swift Groping Case: Taylor Testifies That David Mueller’s ‘Grope’ Was ‘Long And Intentional’

Taylor Swift has taken the stand in a Denver court Thursday to testify that she was “completely sure” former radio host David Mueller sexually assaulted her during a press photo back in 2013, as reported by E! News.

In her lawsuit against Mueller, Swift alleged that they were posing for a photograph together backstage in June 2013 at Denver’s Pepsi Center during a meet-and-greet encounter when she felt him grabbing her “bare bottom.” Mueller was the host of 98.5 KYGO’s Ryno and Jackson morning show at the time.

On the fourth day of the Swift groping case, Taylor was called by Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, to the stand for questioning. The Grammy winner’s mother Andrea Swift recently testified about the alleged incident, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“It was a definite grab… A very long grab. He grabbed my a** underneath my skirt,” Taylor Swift said on the stand. When McFarland asked her “how long” the alleged grab was, she said, “I don’t think it would be wise to estimate time in court, but I know it was long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional.”

I find sketches from today accurately show what I saw in court. @taylorswift13 confident. Mueller seemed withdrawn. #TaylorSwiftTrial pic.twitter.com/nKhU1bJhXP — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 10, 2017

Swift then insisted that the former radio host grabbed her on purpose, explaining that they were “perfectly in position for the photograph to be taken.” Taylor said she mentioned the grabbing incident to her photographer Stephanie Simbeck after 15 minutes.

Asked if she tried to get away, Swift said that she “got as far away from him as I possibly could.”

Taylor Swift's mum takes stand at groping trial: 'I wanted to vomit and cry' https://t.co/twxjxwS9EX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 10, 2017

When McFarland asked Taylor Swift if his client had grabbed her “bare bottom,” the singer said “Yes,” asserting that Mueller grabbed her underneath her skirt. Swift said she initially thought it was a mistake, but when she moved to the side “very quickly,” Mueller didn’t let go.

“It was a very shocking thing that has never happened to me before. This was not something I had ever dealt with,” she added.

Swift refused to answer when Mueller’s attorney asked her if she was aware that his client had been fired following the lawsuit against him.

“I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn’t. I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine.”

On Tuesday, Mueller took the stand to deny Taylor Swift’s accusations against him. He said it’s possible that his hand may have inadvertently touched the singer’s bottom when he posed for the photo.

“My hand came into contact with part of her body,” he said. “I felt what appeared to be a rib cage or rib. … And it went behind her, and her hand, or arm, went behind my arm.”

Swift retorted, saying “he did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare a**,” as reported by Buzzfeed.

Mueller filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift in 2015, explaining that her allegations caused him to be fired by the radio show he worked for. Before long, a representative for Swift told E! News that they immediately gave the radio station evidence after the incident.

[Featured Image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]