‘Unlikely Couple’ Alert: Are Amy Schumer And John Mayer Dating?

Has Cupid found his mark again, this time with a very “unlikely couple?” Apparently, Amy Schumer and John Mayer are closer than close — like dating or something similar, according to a steamy new report.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, AceShowBiz published a post with a headline that posed a simple question. The celebrity enigma got the internet buzzing.

Is Amy Schumer dating John Mayer? That’s the $100,000 question. Apparently, the 39-year-old “Free Fallin'” bad boy of music and the 36-year-old Snatched actress have been taking their friendship to another level as of late. What is more, Amy and John, according to insiders, have been seeing one another for some months now.

Amy recently split from her longtime boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, back in May. Not long after their breakup, Amy and John began “getting closer” by going on a few dates together.

The insider said John Mayer and Amy Schumer have been friends for several years, but have suddenly taken their relationship in another direction. They apparently still find time to see one another during their busy schedules: Amy is working on a new movie and John is on the road.

“It is early days but they have been on a few dates and she even shared a photograph of themselves on Instagram last month after they attended a comedy gig together.”

The source added that Amy let the cat out the bag, so to speak, back in June. Then, she quipped that she was “dating” a “new dude” who is “like Stephen Hawking, sexually.” Ace referred to a statement made by one of Mayer’s past flings on his sexual prowess to suggest he must be Amy’s new beau.

Amy Schumer is currently hard at work on new film collaboration with her new BFF, Jennifer Lawrence. The pair met back in 2015 when JLaw sat for Schumer’s Trainwreck box office hit. During an interview, Lawrence described how their connection began.

“I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you.’ We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.”

Their friendship blossomed, and soon they hatched the idea of a screenplay. Many agree that with two A-listers connected by friendship, it was only a matter of time before they began work on a cinematic project together.

Jennifer, who called Amy Schumer the “funniest person” she’s ever met, is featured in the newest Vogue issue. She gushed to the New York Times about their Dysfunctional Twins project, according to BuzzFeed.

“We play sisters. We’re almost done writing. It just flowed out of us. We’ve got about 100 pages right now.

“We’re meeting with directors. [Amy’s] the funniest person I’ve ever met. She’s also an amazing dramatic actress, which I want to bring out.”

John Mayer is headlining different venues around the country as part of his Search for Everything tour. He hosted a nearly sold-out crowd on Tuesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

There, he played a tribute to the late country crooner, Glen Campbell, who passed away days ago after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Campbell was 81.

Are you over the moon or downright confused about the Amy Schumer dating John Mayer rumors? That’s John in the background.

