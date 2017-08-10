‘Bachelorette’ Chad Johnson Embarrasses Himself On Date With Karina

Chad Johnson of The Bachelorette is on this season of Famously Single. Fans have seen that he is enjoying time with Karina Smirnoff of Dancing With the Stars. This week these two go on a date and Chad ends up embarrassing himself. People shared the news about what ends up happening on their date tonight.

Chad explains that they go on a date together, and things look like they are going pretty well. Chad even says that if he could have given himself advice two weeks ago then he would have told himself to go for it. He feels like he could have spent more time with Karina while they were there.

On their date, Karina and Chad are going to be seen flirting a little bit and then she notices something by his foot. There is a condom on the floor next to Chad and of course, Karina has to wonder if this is his or not. Chad will deny that it fell out of his pocket and act like he had no idea where it came from, but maybe he was hoping the date would end with them in bed together. Karina has made it clear that she didn’t even want him laying in her bed, so it is pretty surprising if he would think it would go that far this fast. Chad just plays dumb and says maybe it was someone else’s condom.

Chad and Karina seem to be hitting it off, but the fans are just going to have to wait and see if they can make it work. It doesn’t sound like they are together at all when the show is over because Chad has been talking about how he has a new girlfriend. This show was filmed months ago.

Are you shocked to hear that Chad Johnson gets caught with a condom on his date? Do you feel like it was his? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Famously Single on Sunday nights on E!. At least Chad and Karina are learning how they can find a relationship that will last even if it isn’t with each other.

