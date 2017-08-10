‘Caribbean Pirate Treasure’ Follows Philippe And Ashlan Cousteau On Their Search For Sunken Treasure

Philippe Cousteau is the grandson of Jacques Cousteau, one of the most extraordinary and legendary explorers the world has ever known. Jacques Cousteau revealed a new and fascinating underwater world to viewers, often using the latest innovations in diving and camera gear. According to the PR Newswire, Philippe and his journalist wife, Ashlan, will conduct investigations on Caribbean Pirate Treasure by using fascinating tales of lost booty and pirate treasures as their guide.

“The love of adventure and exploring the sea is in my blood,” said Philippe. “Our search for sunken treasure is about far more than just gold and jewels; it’s about uncovering the mysteries and history of the world.”

This dynamic couple will use their 30 years of diving expertise to delve into the mysteries behind the stories of pirates and their treasures that may be hidden under the beautiful blue waters of places such as Antigua and Belize. They will hear firsthand from local residents and other treasure-hunting enthusiasts exciting stories of shipwrecks and pirates. As they follow new and old clues on both land and sea, Philippe and Ashlan hope to discover a hidden and legendary fortune in pirate booty.

“Every expedition we start is full of excitement and intrigue,” Ashlan says. “Each of these beautiful destinations is just off the path of popular tourist beaches and there’s a wealth of captivating stories filled with pirates, shipwrecks and treasures to uncover.”

There will be two 30-minute episodes premiering back-to-back, and during the premiere episode titled “St. Thomas: Legend of the Buzzard,” the pair will begin their search at Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas. This area happens to be the largest port of call for cruise ships in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Red Carpet Crash shared that stories of pirates and their exploits date back clear to the 17th century, and the Cousteaus want to explore the story behind the French pirate Jean Hamlin and his ship, La Trompeuse. Their investigation will lead them to another shipwreck and, eventually, to other treasure hunters who believe they know the exact location of La Trompeuse.

The second episode, “Belize: Ship Killer, Lighthouse Reef,” follows Philippe and Ashlan as they travel to the Lighthouse Reef, located off the eastern shores of Belize. This particular mission has a personal meaning for Philippe because his grandfather first led an expedition there in 1971. He was the first person to dive inside a strange formation there called the Great Blue Hole. Legend has it that for centuries, many merchant ships were lost in the area and pirates took advantage of the reefs, using them to trap ships full of treasure and to protect their own fortunes. Philippe and Ashlan will investigate the area, and they will have some assistance in the form of a satellite map that may point toward a promising area on the island of Long Caye that might hold pirate treasure.

Caribbean Pirate Treasure premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

