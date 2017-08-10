‘The Bachelor 2018’: Ben Higgins Ready To Date Again, Will He Get Another Shot At Love?

The Bachelor 2018 has yet to be announced, but it seems that fans could see a real competition for the role of ABC’s new leading man. Viewers have been weighing in with their picks and have named Rachel Lindsay’s former men, Dean Unglert, Peter Kraus, and Eric Bigger, as the front runners, but it looks like Ben Higgins could possibly be in the running as well.
According to Us Weekly, Ben Higgins was The Bachelor during Season 20 of the show, where he met and got engaged to his former fiance Lauren Bushnell. The two later went on to star in their own reality TV spin-off series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After. However, the two announced in June that they had called off their engagement.
Now, Lauren Bushnell has moved on from the former Bachelor star, and is currently dating L.A. real estate investor Devin Antin. Ben Higgins says when he found out about Lauren’s new man he decided to go for a run, and then he realized that he needs to be happy for his ex-fiance, and “celebrate” her happiness the best that he can. Ben says that he’s “not-not” ready to date, and is hoping that when he meets the right woman for him, he’ll just know it.
As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bachelor host Chris Harrison recently revealed that Ben Higgins could possibly be The Bachelor again in the future. Harrison, who is good friends with Higgins, revealed that he believes Ben should get another shot at love because he’s a great guy, and fans really liked him.
Meanwhile, the Inquisitr also reports that Rachel Lindsay’s final three castoffs, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert are all currently being considered. Peter has revealed that he would have to think long and hard about whether or not he would want to make that commitment, while Dean says he doesn’t believe he’s ready for that just yet.
Rachel Lindsay has also spoken out to reveal that she doesn’t think Peter, Dean, or Eric should be the next Bachelor star. In fact, she wants Alex Bordyukov to be chosen as ABC’s new leading man, saying that Bachelorette viewers didn’t get to see enough of Alex, and that he’s a really good guy.
Who do you want to see be the next Bachelor star? Would you welcome Ben Higgins back?
