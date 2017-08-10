‘Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition’ Brings Back Pip-Boy

Bethesda Games will be debuting the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition this year, and with it the company will bring back the Pip-Boy, a highly sought-after item when the game debuted in 2015. It was so sought after, a petition was posted online to have them re-manufactured. Now come Sept. 26, this opportunity will once again arise for those who want to wear it on their arm or display it on their mantle.

Some may think it is about time, considering it’s going on two years since the game’s release.

The product will include all the Fallout 4 DLC game expansions such as Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Wasteland Workshop.

Post-apocalyptic fans had their hands full at the time if they purchased the season pass with hours of entertaining content. There will also be the incidental pieces, such as the high-resolution texture packs that were available for the PC.

Keep in mind that there will be the non-Pip-Boy edition with the aforementioned software extras which will go on sale for $59.99. The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Pip-Boy-included product will go on sale in September for $99.99, which was a bit cheaper than Bethesda’s original $119.99 price tag back in 2015. The latter edition will be sold only exclusively in North America “at select retailers,” according to Bethesda.

Keep in mind, Polygon gave an update regarding the packaging of this year’s Fallout 4: Game of the Year Pip-Boy edition. The 2017 version is said to have different packaging than the 2015 version. The new one will be lacking the “capsule casing.”

If anyone can recall the popularity of the original product, a sizeable amount of pre-orders inundated the Internet by devout fans of the post-apocalyptic game. So much, in fact, that they had to stop manufacturing it altogether prior to the game’s release.

The Pip-Boys are back: #Fallout4GOTY’s CE is available in North America. We will share order links as they go live. https://t.co/q8K6kkSBWQ pic.twitter.com/vOaBJRU2sP — Fallout (@Fallout) August 10, 2017

Pete Hines mentioned in 2015 that even though they wanted the manufacturers to keep on making them, Hines was told that they’ve reached a point where they simply could not. So it would seem they could not keep up with demand.

Are you looking forward to Bethesda’s next installment and lay your hands on this highly sought-after piece that comes with the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition? Perhaps treat yourself to an early Christmas present for either your Xbox One, PC, or PlayStation 4.

