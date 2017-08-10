‘Kendra On Top’ Spoilers: Jessica Calls Out Patti For Calling Her A ‘Fame Whore’

This season on Kendra on Top, Kendra Wilkinson’s mom, Patti, made it very clear that she doesn’t care for her friend Jessica. If you have watched the show, Jessica has been there for her through her problems with Hank and more. Hollywood Life shared that this week on Kendra on Top, Jessica is actually going to call out Patti for calling her a “fame whore.” This fight has been coming for a while now.

Jessica is going to tell Patti that she has realized there has been some tension between them lately. Patti admits she has been afraid that Jessica was only in her life for the limelight.

Jessica speaks out, saying, “You called me a fame whore.”

Jessica says she is pregnant and Patti still goes out with Kendra partying, so it is obvious she doesn’t quite see why Patti would think that of her at all.

Jessica isn’t going to hold back at all, though. She actually confronts Patti, saying she has heard that she wants to write a tell-all book. On a recent episode, Patti told Kendra she wasn’t going to do it, but then she went ahead and wrote the first chapter so that she could get paid $10,000 and buy a new car. Patti will explain that she doesn’t think she needs to tell Kendra about it because she will be fine with the one chapter that she wrote. You know that the drama is going to start as soon, as Kendra finds out her mom hasn’t given up on the book idea.

This is all going to go down this week on Kendra on Top, and you do not want to miss it. Kendra loves her mom, but she is also on the side of her friend Jessica because they are really close. Jessica has been there for her through everything over the last few years when her mom was out of the picture.

Are you shocked to hear that Jessica is finally going to call out Patti? Do you think that she should do it?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]