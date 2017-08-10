Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Their Main Focus Amid Reunion Rumors

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie faced rumors of a possible reunion earlier this week, but so far, the allegedly estranged couple is staying silent about their potential plans to reconcile and focusing on their six kids.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly unsure about how to move forward when it comes to their personal relationship with one another, but when it comes to their kids, they’ve agreed to surround them with love no matter what happens between them.

“The most important thing to both of them is that they get to a place where they can co-parent with total love and respect and they are well on their way,” an insider told Hollywood Life on August 9.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. As fans may recall, the couple dated for about a decade before tying the knot in August 2014 at their home in France.

Although the Hollywood Life source revealed that Angelina Jolie was unsure about whether or not she should take Brad Pitt back after filing for divorce in September of last year, the insider also said that Pitt has earned back some of Jolie’s respect after reportedly coming a long way since their breakup nearly one year ago.

As the outlet noted, Brad Pitt has made some major changes in his life since Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing and is said to be much healthier now than he was last September. He’s also reportedly admitted to his wrongdoings in their marriage, and in turn, Angelina Jolie’s heart has reportedly “softened.”

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven’t been seen together publicly for some time, the Hollywood Life source said that the former couple has been talking a lot more than they did in the months that followed their sudden split.

During an interview with Vanity Fair for their September 2017 cover, Angelina Jolie opened up about her relationship with Brad Pitt, telling the outlet that they care for one another and their family. She also said that she and Pitt are working towards the same goal.

Brad Pitt has not yet been seen with his kids publicly post-split. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is frequently photographed with their brood in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]