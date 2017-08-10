‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Expect More Scenes With Roman And Kate, Adrienne Sent To Solitary Confinement

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will have more scenes with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Also, the real Adrienne (Judi Evans) will be sent to solitary confinement. Find out what is going to happen in Salem with these characters.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Kate Roberts is going to have many more scenes with Roman Brady in the next few weeks. It is interesting timing because another Salem lady wants his attention, too. That individual is Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), who is pretending to be Dr. Marlena Evans.

However, the two women have scenes with Roman for very different reasons. While Kate doesn’t appear to have a romantic interest in Roman, Hattie has a huge crush. DOOL spoilers reveal that she will kiss Roman, which causes John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to punch Roman in the face.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Adrienne will be sent to Statesville Prison’s solitary confinement. After being drugged by Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) and dragged away by Bonnie Lockhart, Adrienne wakes up in prison. She will try to convince everyone that she is Adrienne, not Bonnie Lockhart. However, nobody believes her.

In the forums, fans are talking about how Adrienne could convince the prison of the truth. Of course, DNA and fingerprints are one way. However, the prison officials are not going to go to all that trouble. Another way would be by Bonnie showing the prison nurse her breasts. As viewers know, Adrienne is a breast cancer survivor. She had a mastectomy and would have scars, especially since the surgery was not that long ago.

As far as fans know, Bonnie hasn’t had any kind of surgery on that area of her body. However, would anyone even take the time to listen to Adrienne or look at the sudden appearance of scars?

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? What do you think is going to happen with Roman and Kate on Days of Our Lives?

