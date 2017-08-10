Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Will Now Stop Asking Fans For Financial Donations

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard surprised fans on Wednesday by announcing that they will not be returning to Central America for their missionary work. In their website, the Counting On couple stated that they will now be taking a “new direction” for their ministry.

“Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being.”

Jill and Derick have spent two years going back and forth to El Salvador, where they worked as field missionaries in a rural community. They made this life-changing decision back in 2015, in the wake of Josh Duggar’s child molestation and cheating scandals. At the time, Jill and Derick were new parents to then an infant named Israel.

Their latest announcement did not give a detailed explanation as to why they have decided to stay in the United States and leave the mission field. Jill and Derick also did not expound on what they will be doing with their partners’ financial donations. Naturally, this raised some eyebrows among fans, who blatantly left harsh comments on Jill Duggar’s Instagram and Twitter posts asking for their donations back.

They had a good ministry going a couple of years ago called "Bumming For Gift Cards In The Name of Jesus" Guess it didn't work out. — Kristen Leigh Cook (@Krissylcook) August 9, 2017

Interestingly, the Duggar family’s blog–moderated by Jim Bob and Michelle–recently re-posted the Dillards’ announcement. It can be noted that Jill and Derick’s original post has been edited and an important line has been added.

“Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization.”

According to Jim Bob and Michelle’s blog, Jill and Derick will no longer be asking for financial support. As full-time missionaries, the couple used to regularly ask for prayers and financial pledges from people.

Duggar watchers have been speculating as to why Jill and Derick have made this surprising decision. Some surmise that Jill or baby Samuel probably has a critical health issue. Last month, Jill gave birth to their second son via C-section. The family waited one whole week before posting a family picture with the new baby, which is very unusual for the Duggars, who usually celebrate births publicly.

Others are saying that it’s Derick who may be ill. As seen on previous episodes of Counting On, Derick Dillard has been unwell lately and even threw up in one scene while jogging. Another speculation is that the Dillards have been fired from S.O.S. ministries, the organization responsible for their Central America ministry.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, Jill and Derick haven’t revealed what their next plan of action would be as to how they will support their family of four. Obviously, the couple gets a paycheck from Counting On. But a stable job would better secure their future as TLC can scrap their reality show anytime, as happened to 19 Kids and Counting.

For now, fans are waiting for further announcements from the Duggar family. Jill and Derick are set to appear on the new season of Counting On, which will premiere this September.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family Official/Facebook]