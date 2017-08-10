Luann De Lesseps’ Future Ex-Husband Tom Rips Off Microphone To Flirt With Former Girlfriend On ‘RHONY’ Finale

Luann de Lesseps just announced that she would be divorcing her husband of seven months. On the season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Tom D’Agostino was spotted flirting with a former fling at a party. Did his actions foreshadow their split?

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps wanted the world to think that she was blissfully in love and happily married since her Palm Beach wedding this past winter. However, her relationship began to show the cracks throughout the season of the Bravo reality show and last week, Luann shocked everyone when she wrote on Twitter that she would be divorcing Tom D’Agostino after only seven months.

Tom D’Agostino does not have the best track record when it comes to being faithful. Just before Tom and Luann’s engagement party, her cast mate Bethenny Frankel revealed to her that she had evidence of him kissing another woman at a bar just one night prior. Regardless, Luann went on with her plan to get married and seemingly thought that everything would just work itself out.

During the Season 9 finale episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann and Tom D’Agostino attended Tinsley Mortimer’s ‘Thank You Sonja’ party, which was attended by all of the housewives and many of their mutual friends, Daily Mail reported.

One of those mutual friends was Missy, who Bravo viewers saw earlier this season at Ramona Singer’s place discussing her previous relationship with Tom.

At the party, Tom D’Agostino made a bee-line for Missy and her friends. While Luann chatted with her castmates, her husband was filmed flirting with the women and even telling Missy that he gets “a little choked up” when he sees her.

Ramona’s friend could be heard saying that she felt the same way before Tom removed his microphone so that their conversation would not be recorded for the show.

“I’ve got to unplug this thing, hold on, de-mic.”

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old former Countess was busy talking about how happy she and Tom were and that they were “still in the honeymoon phase” but that she felt “complete.

“After all we’ve been through Tom’s still here and that says it all.”

The reality star could be heard that she was “on a mission” to make her marriage work, People noted.

Although The Real Housewives of New York City has ended for the season, the ladies will return to Bravo for the next few weeks for dramatic reunion episodes.

Were you surprised to see Tom D’Agostino flirting with his former fling during the party while Luann was off talking to her friends? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For New York Fashion Week: The Shows]