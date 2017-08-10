Jennifer Lawrence Loved To Watch ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ On Set Of New Movie

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she loved binge watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians inside of a special tent while she was on the set of her new movie, Mother!

The 26-year-old movie star revealed that she had a tented area designated for watching episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on a loop while she was on the set of her new movie, which was directed by her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she was a reality television fanatic, with famed images of her idols hung around her “special area” so that she could relax and find comfort somewhere while she was filming Mother!

According to Jennifer, the crew on the set of Mother! had set up an area for her so that she could get away from the craziness and stress she was under while working on her latest psychological thriller, Daily Mail reported.

The Oscar-winner told Vogue in her personal interview that she had “pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up With The Kardashians playing on loop.”

“And gumballs. My happy place.”

Lawrence did admit that her new boyfriend and Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, was not too thrilled with her reality television obsession. The Harvard-educated director insisted that he wasn’t “involved in that,” adding that he would ask her “What are you talking about, ‘the Kardashians?”‘

Mother! will be out in theaters September 15.

Jennifer said that filming the thriller movie was definitely a challenge and was so intense that she even cracked a rib and hyperventilated. It was important for her to have a space that she could go and retreat when she needed to relax.

“I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life…. I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.”

Luckily, she had Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to take her mind off of the heavy scenes.

Jennifer Lawrence covered the 125th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of Vogue for September. She opened up about her new relationship, her failed films, and her future.

One of the things she said was difficult about living a life of fame was the lack of privacy. Although she doesn’t give away much, Jennifer did say how much she admires and respects her new boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky.

