‘BB19’ Josh Martinez Shares His Thoughts And Strategy In His HOH Letter, Plans To Make More Big Moves

BB19 houseguest Josh Martinez has brought it all so far this summer. Instead of trying to fly under the radar, Josh made his presence known in the first week when he took a golden apple, to make sure he was safe, at the expense of his teammates. He explains it all in his HOH letter.

The 23-year-old is from Miami and is a self-proclaimed momma’s boy. He came into the BB19 house as a superfan that had never been away from his family. Fans watched him struggle as he adjusted to being alone in a houseful of strangers. Josh said in his HOH letter that taking that golden apple turned out to be a curse rather than a prize at the time because it led to him feeling isolated in the BB19 house. Now, looking back, he credits that move as the reason he has been able to make it to the point where an eviction would mean becoming a jury member.

Right away Josh identified the players he wanted to work with. He saw that Jason was a loyal family man and respected him for that. Paul’s loyalty in the game last season made Josh gravitate towards him when he entered the house. Kevin is one that Josh feels is like a house dad and is totally loyal to, even though he knows he drives Kevin nuts sometimes. As for his relationship with Christmas, he said they promised to have each other’s backs early in the game and have both kept their word.

According to his HOH letter posted on CBS, Josh wanted to be close to loyal people. With the house divided into two sides, he found most of his allies on one side but still had Jason on the other. With the lines drawn in the sand, the two alliances began to duke it out each week, with Josh biding his time for the right moment to step in and make a move. Josh wants BB19 fans to rest assured that he is smarter than the house thinks, and is using his knowledge as a superfan to position himself in the game. It sounds like he knows what he is talking about because that is exactly what he did.

With the HOH win, Josh was the first BB19 houseguest to have officially made it to the beginning of the Jury House. Of course, he intends to take the big prize home by continuing to play the game and make big moves. His letter says that if he wasn’t playing it safe for the first part of the game, he sure won’t be in the last half either.

