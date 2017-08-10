Wrestling Legend Reportedly Denied Entry To Magic Kingdom In Walt Disney World After Trying To Bring In Segway

Almost everyone around the world enjoys going to the parks in Walt Disney World, but there are rules that need to be followed and not everything is allowed inside. The wrestling legend known as Magnum T.A. recently attempted to go to Magic Kingdom with members of his famous wrestling family, but he wasn’t allowed in the park. Well, he wasn’t allowed in with his Segway, and that has since caused a bit of chaos on social media.

The Disney Parks around the world have a number of rules as any place of business does. Some of those rules explain exactly what is or isn’t allowed in their theme parks, and Segways are one of the items that simply won’t be given the go-ahead to be brought in.

According to Wrestling Inc., Magnum TA was going to enter Magic Kingdom recently with his family and the park would not allow him in with his Segway, which has a seat on it. The wrestling legend uses the Segway as a way to get around after wrestling and a serious car accident in 1986 left him in pretty bad shape.

Now, the legend uses Segway with a seat to get around, but it wasn’t going to get him around Magic Kingdom.

Magnum T.A.’s stepdaughter Tessa Blanchard, who has worked for NXT a number of times, took to Twitter to voice her displeasure with Disney.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom is refusing to let my stepdad and my little siblings into the park with his Segway. He uses this in place of walking — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) August 9, 2017

Because he is paralyzed. This is absolutely ridiculous. He surprised them with a trip to Disney & then gets turned away? Happiest place on???? — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) August 9, 2017

When looking a the list of prohibited items on the official website of Walt Disney World, Segways are not specifically mentioned by name. In reading through the full list, though, they do have descriptions which point to Segways.

“Wheeled mobility devices with less than 3 wheels or devices that cannot maintain stability and balance when stopped, unpowered, or unoccupied. Training wheels or similar modifications are not permitted. Devices must be manually or electrically powered and operated at a walking pace.”

Many on social media started asking Tessa Blanchard why Magnum T.A. didn’t simply use or rent a motorized wheelchair. Disney has them available to rent at all four of their theme parks in Orlando and others around the world as well.

Tessa Blanchard’s sister, Taylor Blanchard-Dicks, hopped on her Facebook page and stated that they could not use a motorized wheelchair because they had none which were “left-handed operating.” Magnum T.A. is paralyzed on the right side of his body due to his car accident decades ago.

Magnum T.A. wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday night and spoke of the situation with Disney and not being allowed into the park with his Segway.

Going off of what has been said in the social media posts, Magnum T.A. was only denied entry into the park if bringing in his Segway. He could have entered the park if another form of medical transportation was used and he left the Segway out.

On social media, many have come to Disney’s defense in this situation and spoken about Segways not being ADA certified. As reported by the Federal Transit Administration, Segways are not considered medical devices as they are not the same as wheelchairs in many instances.

Magnum T.A. is a wrestling legend who had to retire from the sport he loves, but far too soon due to his car accident. Over the years, age has simply started to take its toll on him and it has been accelerated somewhat due to his injuries. As of this time, Disney has not publicly commented on the situation, but their rules on prohibited items are clearly stated on their official website and Segways aren’t allowed, but now, some believe they should be.

