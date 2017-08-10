Is Maci Bookout Pregnant? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ignores Rumors, Focuses On Kids

Maci Bookout recently sparked rumors of a fourth pregnancy, but thus far, she hasn’t said a thing about the shocking Instagram photo she shared last month. Instead, she’s focused on her kids.

After facing allegations of a secret pregnancy, Maci Bookout has shared a number of photos of herself and her kids on Instagram. In her latest photo, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that her oldest child, 8-year-old son Bentley, was entering the third grade.

“My big 3rd grader! Ahh,” Maci Bookout wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured her and Bentley posing at his school.

Maci Bookout shares her oldest son with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who was caught in a number of questionable moments during Teen Mom OG before checking himself into rehab once filming concluded.

Maci Bookout also shares two children with her husband, Taylor McKinney: 2-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 1-year-old son Maverick Reed. As fans may recall, Bookout was shocked to find herself pregnant during filming just months after welcoming Jayde.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October of last year.

As for more children, the longtime reality star told People Magazine earlier this year that she and McKinney would not be having any more children of their own.

After Maci Bookout shared the photo below with her fans and followers last month, several Instagram users commented on the photo and said that the mother of three appeared to be sporting a baby bump. Meanwhile, others pointed out that it was likely the camera angle was making Bookout appear pregnant.

Also during her interview with People Magazine, Maci Bookout said that while she and McKinney weren’t planning for a fourth pregnancy, they were open to the idea of adopting a fourth child. As the reality star pointed out, she and her husband are financially able to support another child and would love to expose their children to the world of adoption.

Maci Bookout, her family, and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom OG Season 7 later this year or early next year.

