WWE ‘SummerSlam 2017’ Spoilers: Former WWE Divas Champion Hints At Return For Pay-Per-View?

A former WWE Divas Champion could be making her way back to the ring as soon as WWE’s SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. This year’s event will be held in Brooklyn, New York, and already has a few women’s superstars competing on the card for the Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Championships. With injuries recently hitting several superstars on the main roster this could be a sign that other women’s superstars will be back soon too. Here are the latest details on who may be coming back to WWE for the biggest pay-per-view event of the summer.

According to Sportskeeda, a recent Twitter exchange indicates that none other than Nikki Bella could be in attendance at SummerSlam next Sunday. The former longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion is, of course, engaged to John Cena, who will face “Mr. Money in the Bank” Baron Corbin as part of the match card. Nikki recently responded to a comment that Corbin tweeted out where he called out Cena as not the greatest role model for his fans. Nikki fired back at “The Lone Wolf” by saying that her man is one of the most generous around. She also said she can’t wait to see him “slap that mouth right off your [Corbin’s] face.”

Cena hasn’t replied back to Baron Corbin’s tweet but instead used his account to wish Nicole a “Happy Anniversary” on Wednesday. Apparently, Cena first asked Nikki to go to dinner with him five years ago and now the rest is part of their ongoing history.

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!????????????????No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

Cena and Corbin were officially booked for their big PPV match as of Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live episode. There are no real stipulations involved, and John Cena is set to move over to Raw very shortly after SummerSlam. However, as a “free agent” he still could return to the SmackDown show from time to time to team up again with Nikki, or just spend time on the road with her.

Nikki Bella has not participated in a WWE match or segment really since her and John Cena defeated The Miz and Maryse at the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. After their win, Cena gave his proposal story and got down on one knee in the ring to “put a ring on it” for Nikki. She, of course, said “Yes” and the two left WWE for a bit to start planning their life. Cena was also involved in other endeavors in the entertainment world. Meanwhile, Nikki is continuing to enjoy time with her new niece, Birdie Jo Danielson, and of course helping her sister Brie train for a comeback.

The fact that John Cena is a “free agent” could set up the possibility that Nikki becomes one as well, or she is simply shifted over to Raw. However, there have been rumors of Paige being ready to return to the ring at some point in the near term, and Brie’s rumored training for a wrestling comeback. As of right now, it looks like Nikki may simply be a spectator at SummerSlam but one never knows what she might be booked for with Total Divas and Total Bellas to promote.

WWE fans, who do you think Nikki Bella should feud with once she returns to the ring? Should she move over to WWE Raw with John Cena?

