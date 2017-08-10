‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos’ Real Killer Finally Revealed?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Deimos Kiriakis’ murder may soon be solved, and viewers could learn who the real killer is in the very near future. However, some fans may not like the big reveal.

According to Soap Hub, many Days of our Lives fans are speculating about who might have actually killed Deimos Kiriakis that night at the Martin House. While JJ Deveraux, Sonny Kiriakis, Xander Cooke, Victor Kiriakis, Dario Hernandez, and even Chad DiMera have all been suspects, it seems that the real murderer has yet to be named. Since DOOL viewers now know that actress Arianne Zucker is leaving the show, it seems that her character, Nicole Walker, could be named the murderer.

Days of our Lives fans will see Brady Black break into his stepbrother, Eric Brady’s room in hopes of finding evidence that Eric and his girlfriend Nicole are having an affair, but he may find something much more telling. Spoilers claim that Brady will come across the cursed amulet in Eric’s room, and it could mean that either Eric or Nicole is to blame for Deimos’ death.

Later, Brady will show the evidence to Nicole, and she will become very worried about his discovery. Could this be because she knows that Eric could have murdered Deimos, or because she remembers something that could point to her being the real killer?

Will Days of our Lives viewers see Eric go down for Deimos’ murder? Although he’s been in prison before, he’s turned his life around recently, and it seems almost cruel to put the character away again. However, Eric may decide to cover for Nicole, whom he loves. Not only will Eric take the fall for his love, but he may also do it due to the fact that Nicole is set to regain custody of her daughter, Holly, and Eric is the person who killed Nicole’s fiance, Daniel Jonas. Eric wants to make things right with Nicole, and this could be how he does it.

What do you think about Eric or Nicole possibly being named Deimos’ murderer on Days of our Lives? Which Salem resident do you think stabbed Deimos?

