'Sakura Quest' Season 2 Release Date For Anime -- Blu-Ray/DVD Sale Dates Confirmed

The Sakura Quest Season 2 release date should be a highlight for those wanting to see more of protagonist Yoshino Koharu and the quirky rural town Manoyama. The schedule for the Sakura Quest Blu-Ray release dates has already been confirmed for anime fans wanting more.

Although the finale of Sakura Quest Episode 25 has yet to air, reviews have been pretty good so far. The MyAnimeList score is hovering around a solid 7.00 as of this publishing. Anime News Network even listed the anime as a runner-up for being the “best of the season.”

Reviewers loved how the anime offered “a setting far away from Tokyo and high school, a cast of relatable, adult characters, and the ability to transform the small and mundane into something extraordinary.” ComicsVerse says the anime is about real-life millennial struggles, calling it “a story of empowerment, of giving your all to succeed in an environment working against you. Such a message is exactly what younger generations need to hear, especially with its heartwarming delivery.”

Sakura Quest Blu-Ray Release Dates And English Dub

Funimation started streaming the English dub of Sakura Quest on May 4, 2017. Here is the English character cast.

CHARACTER CAST Yoshino Alexis Tipton Shiori Tia Ballard Maki Leah Clark Sanae Elizabeth Maxwell Ririko Brina Palencia Ushimatsu Mark Stoddard Mino Aaron Roberts Yamada Dallas Reid Chitose Rachel Robinson Takamizawa Robert McCollum Sandal Jerry Jewell Angelica Colleen Clinkenbeard Erika Jill Harris Gen Kenny Green Tora Sonny Strait Tatsu Phil Parsons Kinu Linda Leonard

The official website for anime studio P.A. Works announced the release dates for the Sakura Quest Blu-Ray and DVD. Consisting of 25 episodes in total, there will be seven volumes. Volumes 1, 4, and 7 will each contain three episodes, while Volumes 2, 3, 5, and 6 will feature four episodes each.

The first Sakura Quest Blu-ray and DVD volume released on July 19, 2017, with the Blu-ray retailing for about US$66.90 and the DVD retailing for about US$57.75. First print editions will contain a special box drawing, special footage with the cast, and audio commentary. The second volume was released on August 9, 2017.

The release date of the other Blu-Ray volumes was listed as the following.

Volume 3: Episodes 8, 9, 10, 11 – September 13, 2017

Volume 4: Episodes 12, 13, 14 – October 18, 2017

Volume 5: Episodes 15, 16, 17, 18 – November 15, 2017

Volume 6: Episodes 19, 20, 21, 22 – December 13, 2017

Volume 7: Episodes 23, 24, 25 – January 17, 2018

Sakura Quest Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, the anime production committee has not announced anything official about the Sakura Quest Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Sakura Quest Season 2 premiere date may occur.

Unfortunately for fans of the Sakura Quest anime, the Volume 1 Blu-Ray sales in Japan had just as much trouble attracting attention as Yoshino Koharu. The Oricon ranking for the anime was in the top 10 for the first week, but sales numbers only reached 1,392. Fans were surprised that an anime like Frame Arms Girl was doing well, with one fan saying, “Sakura Quest’s sales just makes me utterly sad.” English anime fans were also mystified that the Japanese did not like My Hero Academia Season 2 that much, with the first volume only selling 2,210 copies.

What does this mean for Sakura Quest Season 2? Blu-Ray sales are only part of the modern financial picture, which includes revenue from streaming rights and other merchandise, but this particular anime is also an original work. That means no manga or light novel sales to boost, so the anime is not a glorified advertisement and the Blu-Ray sales numbers stand alone. Fans will just have to wait and see if P.A Works starts talking about the second season of Sakura Quest after the first season finishes airing.

[Featured Image by P.A. Works]