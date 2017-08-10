Kristen Stewart On Donald Trump’s Presidency

Kristen Stewart has once again shown her disdain towards President Donald Trump. The Twilight movie actress recently talked about her feelings for her former partners and her desire to date men in the future. During the same interview, Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend talked about Trump’s presidency and how it is affecting American women in general.

During Kristen Stewart’s recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress opened about Donald Trump and his presidency. According to the actress, it is a terrible thing that is happening, but as a woman, she felt empowered to represent her community. She revealed that due to the new policies by the Trump administration, American women have become closer.

“It’s obviously terrible what’s happening,” Stewart tells Harper’s Bazaar, “but at the same time, it feels good to be part of a wider female community that is finally standing up for itself. I’ve never felt such a strong sense of community. So it’s brought us together. The catalyst for this is regrettable, obviously, it’s s***y. But at the same time, I think that you need something to stir things up in order to get people to come together and define their opinions and force them to be heard.”

Apparently, this is not the first time when Kristen revealed her true feelings about President Trump.

Earlier this year, the Clouds of Sils Maria actress hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. During her SNL monologue, she unearthed a series of bizarre tweets the former business mogul posted during her breakup with Robert Pattinson in 2012.

Stewart started her SNL by admitting that the current President of the United States of America does not like her very much.

She then rehashed a series of tweets by the president about her when she was caught cheating on Robert with Rupert Sanders.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump wrote. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

The actress later shared several other tweets referencing her affair with the Twilight co-star, including the president’s warning to the actor that Kristen would cheat again.

Apart from this, when she visited Sundance Film Festival to promote her short film, Come Swim, she was asked what she really thought about Donald Trump’s previous tweets about her and Robert Pattinson. She revealed that when Trump tweeted about her personal life, she simply dismissed them because he was just a “reality star.”

“I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart added. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Meanwhile, in her professional life, Kristen Stewart is currently busy filming Underwater and Lizzie. Directed by William Eubank, Underwater will follow a story of a crew of several underwater researchers who have to find a way to reach the shore after an earthquake devastated their subterranean laboratory. The film will also feature T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, and Vincent Cassel in pivotal roles.

In Lizzie, Kristen will be seen playing the role of Bridget Sullivan, the live-in maid of Lizzie Borden, who was acquitted of the murders of her parents in 1982.

