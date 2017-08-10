‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8: Danielle Staub Reportedly Caught Hooking Up In A Bathroom

Was Danielle Staub caught hooking up with her boyfriend in a bathroom during production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8? That’s what a new report claims.

Amid production on the eighth season of the hit Bravo reality show, a report has surfaced, suggesting that during a filming session in New Jersey this past May, Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey hooked up in the bathroom of the Gorga and Giudice’s new restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, and bragged about it to their co-stars.

“Dolores Catania went nuts calling her a pig,” an insider told Radar Online on August 10, adding that Catania had pointed out that there were children present during the family event.

Danielle Staub began dating Marty Caffrey in April 2016 after splitting from her former fiancé Joe Masalta. Around the same time, Staub spoke to Radar Online about her potential return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, saying that if she happens to end up back on television, she won’t hesitate to share her relationship with viewers.

That said, no one expected to hear that she had allegedly hooked up at Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s family event and people were understandably upset.

Although Danielle Staub’s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn’t been made official quite yet, she’s been spending tons of time with her co-stars ever since filming began on Season 8.

Danielle Staub appeared on the first and second seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey before moving on from the series.

During her previous seasons with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub feuded heavily with Teresa Giudice, but at the end of last year, they made amends and shared photos of their reconciliation on social media.

To see more of Danielle Staub and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Teresa Giudice, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 when it airs on Bravo TV later this year.

A premiere date has not yet been set.

