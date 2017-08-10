Disney Releases Awesome Merchandise For Epcot Food & Wine Festival With Lots Of Figment And New Dooneys

One of the greatest times of the year is quickly approaching at Walt Disney World as the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is about to start for its 22nd run. On Aug. 31, 2017, the start of 75 days of food, wine, presentations, and more will start at Epcot, and guests are going to have the chance to try dishes from around the world. Now, Disney has released sneak peeks at the merchandise for the fest and there is plenty of Figment to go around.

This will truly be the longest ever Food & Wine Festival at Epcot as it will run for a record 75 days with it beginning on Aug. 31 and going through Nov. 13. In honor of that number, the Disney merchandise team took it upon themselves to develop as much as possible and that is why there are more than 75 new items to celebrate.

There were already a few small looks at some of the merchandise last month at the D23 Expo in California, but not everything was on display. On Thursday morning, the Disney Parks Blog revealed closer looks at everything that will be for sale this year and your money will be well spent.

The best thing is that there is a lot of Figment to be had.

As you can see, there are slight nods to the past and old school Epcot in a lot of this merchandise. This goes right along with some of the retro merchandise that was revealed earlier this year and will be released for the 35th anniversary of the park in early October.

Disney Creative Manager Doug Strayer wanted to let fans know that they wanted to stay true to the history of Epcot.

“Each year we look forward to designing artwork for [Epcot International Food & Wine Festival]. The art includes nods to Epcot’s 35th Anniversary on October 1, and beloved characters like Figment and Remy. As cast members, we love this event as much as our guests. It’s fun for us to see guests at Epcot wearing the artwork we created.”

Keen-eyed Disney fans will notice that the design of Figment seems to have him coming right out of the lost attraction Kitchen Kabaret on some pieces.

Of course, there are also new Food & Wine bags from Dooney & Bourke to be had as well. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will also have the opportunity to buy a specially designed Dooney & Bourke bag made specifically for them.

For those who are collectors of the MagicBands, Figment is all over the collectible one for this year’s Food & Wine Festival too.

Returning this year to the Epcot Food & Wine Festival will also be something that guests have loved in the past and it will be Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak game. This scavenger hunt around World Showcase and Future World will have guests searching for the ingredients that Remy needs to complete his fantastic food.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is looking as if it is going to be stronger than ever in its 22nd year and in so many ways. For 75 straight days, guests at Walt Disney World can partake in unique dishes and beverages from around the world that they may never have the chance to try again. While they’re at it, they can do a lot of shopping and bring home some of this amazing merchandise that will make Figment seem like a permanent member of their home.

