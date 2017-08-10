Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend ‘Terrified’ To Meet Actor’s Family, While Garner Still Close With Affleck’s Mom?

Ben Affleck and his new SNL producer girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, have been enjoying their summer and stepping out in public regularly for various date nights in Los Angeles and New York. The couple also reportedly went on their first romantic getaway to Maine earlier this month.
Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finally filed for divorce a few months back, Ben has moved out of the family home to his own bachelor pad and swiftly introduced the world to his new love, who was reportedly a good friend to the star prior to his split from Garner in 2015.
Although Shookus and Affleck are in full on honeymoon stage in their romance, rumors are swirling that the producer is quite nervous about taking that next step involving meeting Ben’s family. Shookus has recently been introduced to Affleck’s brother Casey while they all attended a show at an L.A. comedy club last week. However, meeting Ben’s mother and the rest of the family is apparently a terrifying thought for Lindsay,
Radar Online relays apparent details about a possible upcoming introduction between Ben’s new love and his mother, with whom Jennifer Garner maintains a very close relationship.
“Lindsay’s been avoiding this so far, but meeting Ben’s mom, his brother Casey and the extended family is something’s she’s going to have to face,” the insider stated.
The source goes on to share that Ben has attempted to calm Lindsay’s nerves by insisting that his family just wants him to be happy, implying that they will accept the producer no matter what. Yet Shookus is concerned about all the questions that may be fired her way regarding their relationship.
Mainly, Affleck’s new flame is worried about queries surrounding when and how the couple met and fell in love, but “shes starting to run out of excuses – and Ben’s family members are beginning to wonder what’s up,” the source adds.
It likely does not make things easier for Shookus knowing how close Jennifer Garner still is with Affleck’s mother. Garner and her former mother-in-law were captured enjoying an afternoon together, looking like great friends, as TMZ shared recently.
As the publication notes, both Jen and Ben have been spending time separately with their own friends this summer while still co-parenting amicably. Family is clearly important to Jen, and as the headline reads, Garner is divorcing Ben Affleck, “not his mother.”