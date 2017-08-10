Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend ‘Terrified’ To Meet Actor’s Family, While Garner Still Close With Affleck’s Mom?

Ben Affleck and his new SNL producer girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, have been enjoying their summer and stepping out in public regularly for various date nights in Los Angeles and New York. The couple also reportedly went on their first romantic getaway to Maine earlier this month.

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finally filed for divorce a few months back, Ben has moved out of the family home to his own bachelor pad and swiftly introduced the world to his new love, who was reportedly a good friend to the star prior to his split from Garner in 2015.

Although Shookus and Affleck are in full on honeymoon stage in their romance, rumors are swirling that the producer is quite nervous about taking that next step involving meeting Ben’s family. Shookus has recently been introduced to Affleck’s brother Casey while they all attended a show at an L.A. comedy club last week. However, meeting Ben’s mother and the rest of the family is apparently a terrifying thought for Lindsay,

Radar Online relays apparent details about a possible upcoming introduction between Ben’s new love and his mother, with whom Jennifer Garner maintains a very close relationship.