Kylie Kicks Off 20th Birthday With Kardashians—Jenner Cheers On Travis Scott At Kendrick Lamar Concert

Kylie Jenner kicked off her 20th birthday celebrations with the Kardashians this week. The famous family went to support Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, who opened up for Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner cheered on her boyfriend Travis Scott for the third time this week at his performance opening up for Kendrick Lamar.

Although the 19-year-old’s birthday is Thursday, August 10. On Wednesday evening, she got the celebrations started by bringing her family to her boyfriend’s concert in downtown Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kris, and Kendall Jenner all joined the 20-year-old for a fun night out at the Staples Center. The famous family all posed for a photo backstage.

Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott opened for Kendrick Lamar’s The Damn Tour for three nights alongside D.R.A.M.

Jenner was dressed casually in a white tank mini dress with a matching hoodie and sneakers for the concert. She shared a photo on Instagram behind a wall of graffiti-painted butterflies to celebrate her 20th birthday.

The Life of Kylie star’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was also present for the show. She sported some waist-length hair extensions by Tokyo Stylez and was photographed treating herself to a bag of Dippin’ Dots.

Also photographed at the Kendrick Lamar show was Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s friend Hailey Baldwin, who wore a pair of jean shorts and thigh-high boots.

On the premiere episode of Life of Kylie, Jenner admitted that she thinks Kendall, Bella [Hadid], and Hailey were all “made for this” extravagant life while she sometimes feels like an outcast.

“I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. Sometimes I wish I can do what they do. But that’s not me.”

Earlier before the concert on Wednesday, Kylie shared a few photos posing in a peachy nude string bikini while visiting Kris’ Hidden Hills mansion.

The close-up photos of Kylie could have been her own way of responding to the recent rumors that she might be pregnant with her rapper boyfriend’s child, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

Jenner was previously rumored to have been pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s baby as well. She has shut all of the accusations down.

