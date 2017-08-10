Ashley Graham Shows Off Curvy Body In Bikini For Photo Shoot In Jamaica

Ashley Graham showed off her famously curvy body in a black string bikini for a photo shoot in Jamaica on the beach.

The plus-sized supermodel posed confidently on the beaches of Jamaica with a white inflatable angel wing float for her new Swimsuits For All campaign on Wednesday. The 29-year-old IMG model shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her Jamaican photo shoot, Daily Mail reported.

Ashley flaunted her figure in the Swimsuit For All’s ‘Adventuress Kiev’ black string bikini. She launched her collection last year, with the goal of providing sexy, flattering swimsuits for women of all different sizes.

The supermodel laid across the $128 white Funboy ‘Angel Wings’ float and gave the camera a big smile. In another shot, she looked back at the camera while showing off her ample behind.

The Nebraska-native promoted the plus-size retailer, which has swimsuits ranging from sizes 4-34.

Ashley Graham had her hair done by Dominick Pucciarello and her bronzed glowing makeup done by Cardmindy for the ocean-front shoot.

The brunette beauty wore her hair wet with beachy waves and looked to be having fun during the swimsuit photo session. The model, who has over seven million social media followers, later posed in the Swimsuit For All ‘Captain Bubble’s’ bikini alongside her protégée Marquita Pring.

???????????????????????? get this string????from @swimsuitsforall link in bio A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The day before her shoot, Ashley enjoyed some fun in the sun in Jamaica with her friends. She took multiple Snapchat photos and videos wearing a bright pink bikini and some purple-tinted aviator sunglasses, Daily Mail noted.

Graham has previously spoken out about loving her figure and feeling confident in her own skin, crediting the rise body-positive celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, according to New York Magazine.

????☀️???????????? A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

She recently expressed her frustrations with being described as a “plus-size” model, saying that the term implied that there was a difference between “normal” bodies and “others.”

“That’s something I’ve always been told: You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.”

What can you do better in lingerie? ???? full????@elleusa.com A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Fans of the plus-size supermodel can catch her on her reality series, The Ashley Graham Project, which is now streaming on go90 XO. The new project was directed by her husband of seven years, Justin Ervin.

Link in bio for this -I’m never going to put on a real bra ever again- bralette???? A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

What did you think about Ashley Graham’s sexy new Swimsuits For All photo shoot in Jamaica? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images]