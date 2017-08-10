Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are getting ready to welcome their baby girl. In just a couple of weeks, the Little People, Big World stars will become a happy family of three. Their little one is scheduled to arrive on September 1.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Audrey and Jeremy finally moved into their new home on Wednesday after several weeks of major renovations. While their new house isn’t complete just yet, the soon-to-be parents spent their very first night sleeping there last night. It was definitely a big step and one that Audrey wanted to document for her fans!

Audrey took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos. It started with a picture of her husband and his brother, Jacob, working hard in the new kitchen. The guys have been installing white subway tile all week. She shared a video of Jeremy with the caption, “long day of labor,” which is something that she hopefully won’t encounter in a few weeks!

Audrey revealed that she has already packed her hospital bags because her little girl could make an early appearance. Since Audrey is 37 weeks along, she could deliver a perfectly healthy baby any day now.

Next, Audrey posted a video of her cat, who seemed a bit confused in the new space.

“First night in your new home,” Audrey said, as the cat looked around.

Lastly, Audrey shared a video of the master bedroom, very happy to be spending the night in the room after purchasing this house back in May.

“Ahhh sleeping in our own bed,” Audrey captioned the video.

She showed off her style, which is classic and quite simple. The bed was made up with a white bedspread and a few gray and ivory throw pillows. On Audrey’s nightstand were a lit candle and a couple of books.

Auj is officially 37 weeks along. This baby could come whenever she wants. It's time to batten down the hatches, and loose the sails. This is unchartered waters in unfamiliar climate. The best conditions for a true adventure. #beating50percent A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

As most people know, buying a new home and getting it all decorated can be exhausting. Now, imagine doing that when you’re nine months pregnant!

Are you a fan of Audrey and Jeremy? Are you excited for them to welcome their baby girl in a couple of weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]