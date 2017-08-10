Zach Randolph Arrested For Felony Possesion Of Marijuana With ‘Intent To Sell’

NBA veteran power forward Zach Randolph was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of marijuana with “intent to sell.” According to TMZ, Randolph was detained in the Nickerson Gardens area in Los Angeles. He was chased down along with a crowd of others after cops arrived on the scene.

They also reported that three other people were arrested along with Randolph, and two guns were also found in the arrest, but it doesn’t appear they belonged to Zach as of now. His bail was later set for a total of $20,000. It did not take him long to find the necessary funds, and he was released shortly after.

Randolph has spent 16 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he’s played for the Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Knicks, and Clippers, and he just recently joined the Kings this off-season on a two-year deal worth $24 million. He’s expected to bring the needed experience, along with Vince Carter, to a much younger and talented Sacramento team that has high expectations for the future.

Last season, Randolph played a bench role for the first time. However, he still managed to average 14.1 ppg and 8.2 rpg. He helped lead Memphis to a franchise record seventh straight playoff appearance. However, both decided to part ways this off-season on good terms, and the Grizzlies have already retired his number.

ESPN reported this afternoon that Randolph and his attorney, Raymond Brothers, say that the reports of his recent arrest are “false and misleading.” Prior to this, Zach has only been in trouble with law enforcement once during his career. In 2009, as a member of the Clippers, he was arrested for DUI suspicion. He was then suspended by the team for two games.

In the midst of the Randolph arrest Thursday morning, it was also reported that six police cars were vandalized, and police had to go into riot defense mode. If convicted of the charge, it is unclear what his new team will decide to do about disciplining the two-time All-Star.

However, it looks like he will have to use some of his new contract money to pay some legal fees if he wants to win this case. In the meantime, he can get back to his life and continue focusing on the game he’s spent most of his life playing.

