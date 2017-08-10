Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were called out during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 for seemingly putting on a few extra pounds but now, the couple appears to have shed the weight.

Following numerous comments from fans who blasted their Season 4 frames, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend embarked on a strict diet and exercise routine that has clearly been paying off.

As the reality couple prepares for the upcoming premiere of their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, later this month, they’ve been sharing tons of new photos of themselves on social media and in Cartwright’s latest photo, she is looking quite slim.

“I can’t think of a clever caption… except I love her too,” Brittany Cartwright wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Stassi Schroeder dressed to the nines in Los Angeles.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently returned to their home in West Hollywood after spending several days in Mexico with their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, and Katie Maloney. As fans may recall, Kent was previously on the outs with her co-stars, but weeks into filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, she’s seemingly made amends with nearly everyone, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright struck up a romance with one another two years ago after meeting in Las Vegas. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved in together in Los Angeles after Cartwright relocated to the west coast from Kentucky.

On Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming spinoff, fans will watch as the couple travels to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky to spend time with her parents and family. As fans may recall, Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, was seen visiting the couple’s L.A. apartment during Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules and during her visit, she questioned Taylor about his plans for marriage and encouraged him to find a nearby church to attend.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]