‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: New Promotional Images Released [Photos]

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres this fall on AMC. Today, the network released a new promotional image. A total of eight photos have already been unveiled. However, one more has been added and fans are excited to see all nine pictures. What do they reveal about the upcoming season and the characters preparing for All-Out War?

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen in the series.

The newest image added to The Walking Dead‘s press center features Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). There was a rumor that Gabriel dies in the TWD Season 8 premiere. However that information has not been confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. Rick and Gabriel appear to be on the platform and are talking about something serious. Gabriel looks concerned and Rick has his hands on his hips.

The second photo is of Morgan (Lennie James). He is looking up at something, most likely a person on the platform. Ready to fight, he is holding onto his sharpened stick, ready to puncture anything that moves. The end of it is already stained with blood.

As fans may have seen on The Walking Dead‘s official Instagram page, some other promotional images were already released. One is of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) on his motorcycle. Another features Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) standing next to one another. They don’t appear to be saying anything, but their attention is focused elsewhere.

Another promotional image shows Carol walking along some railroad tracks. She is accompanied by Michonne (Danai Gurira), Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson), and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). They all look confident and are ready to win the war.

Other photos feature Rick and Maggie at Hilltop Colony. The pregnant character looks concerned and a little scared. Rick has his hand on her shoulder, as if he is reassuring her. Then, Rick and Daryl are standing next to each other. The two men, who consider themselves brothers, are staring down at the camera.

There is also a photo of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) staring ahead. On one side is Dwight (Austin Amelio), who is glancing the other way while keeping his face slightly forward. This is a good indicator that Negan sees one side of him, but he is really Team Alexandria. On the other side of Negan is Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). It is difficult to tell what is going on in his mind.

Of course, there is also the main key art for The Walking Dead Season 8, which shows the various armies marching forward. In the forefront, Rick and Negan are literally facing off.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22.

