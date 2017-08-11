Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Split Caused By Insecurities Over Fame & Jennifer Lawrence?

Everyone was heartbroken when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. Insiders are now saying that the soaring career of the Guardians of the Galaxy star and insecurities over Jennifer Lawrence caused tension in their relationship.

Everyone lost a little faith in love after news of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split made headlines on Sunday. Neither one pointed out any fault in their joint statement. However, insiders close to the couple are claiming the real reasons for the divorce. An insider tells Page Six that the couple had been having issues for a year and a half.

For one, the mounting career of Chris Pratt added strain to their relationship. The insider pointed out that Pratt started getting major roles, which landed him leads in Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy. The shift in limelight certainly made Faris insecure.

7 things to watch if you're still mourning Chris Pratt & Anna Faris https://t.co/qj7hvejW9Q pic.twitter.com/VwFjDAQqJm — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 9, 2017

Insiders also shared the same sentiments to US Weekly. It should be noted that Anna Faris’ career was on a roll when they married in July 2009. Her roles in The House Bunny, Scary Movie 4, and Brokeback Mountain contributed to her rising fame. At that time, Chris Pratt just launched his TV show, Parks and Recreation. Soon after, the situations reversed after the NBC sitcom took off, landing the 38-year-old actor in leading roles.

“Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” an insider told the magazine. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

A similar case happened with her previous marriage with actor Ben Indra. Faris’ interview with Marie Claire in 2011 revealed that her success was to be blamed for the divorce. She said that her fame had destroyed their marriage.

Lastly, there were tensions in their relationship when rumors of an affair between Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt made headlines. The 40-year-old actress admitted that it made her feel vulnerable when her husband was on tour and filming. She confessed that the rumors and the time spent away made her feel incredibly insecure, E News added.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had denied any affair and tension before the two announced their separation. Stay tuned to get more updates on the hottest news in Hollywood!

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]