‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Compares Marriage To Tom Schwartz To An iPhone Update

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been married for nearly a year, and as they prepare to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, the Vanderpump Rules waitress is opening up about their relationship.

During an appearance on the Morning Breath podcast on Tuesday, August 8, Maloney said that being married to Schwartz is “amazing” and feels different from their many years of dating. She also compared the milestone of getting married to an iPhone update.

“It just automatically updates. And you know it’s still the same phone — it just runs smoother, there’s a few new features,” Katie Maloney explained, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on August 9.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz tied the knot on August 18, 2016, as cameras rolled for the Season 5 finale of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Maloney and Schwartz hit a few bumps on the road to the altar, and during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party, Schwartz appeared to be unsure of their marriage. Luckily, after a night’s rest, he and Maloney got back on track.

Since tying the knot, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have faced rumors of a possible split. However, after Jax Taylor, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, suggested that Schwartz was done with his marriage, Maloney set the record straight and revealed that they were still together.

Throughout the past few months, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules with their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, and at the end of last month, they traveled to Mexico for a cast trip.

In other Katie Maloney news, the reality star recently made amends with her former on-screen nemesis, Lala Kent, who had previously taken aim at her weight during an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

Katie Maloney has also continued to stay close to her longtime friends Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

