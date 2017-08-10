Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Ready To Make It Official: Inside Her Plans To Take His Name

Gwen Stefani is so head over heels for Blake Shelton that she’s ready to exchange vows — and she might be willing to take his last name in the process. An inside source told Hollywood Life that Stefani is ready to make the big commitment and change her last name when they finally walk down the aisle. Here’s an inside look at everything Stefani has planned for her big day.

“Gwen is convinced that Blake is the one she will be with for the rest of her life. She has no question that those feelings will ever change,” the source explained. “And she is committed to him in such a way and respects his old fashion values that if and when they get married, she would gladly become Gwen Shelton in a heartbeat. That is how much in love she is with him. There would be no need or want for a hyphen.”

Stefani doesn’t take marriage lightly. She waited a long time before divorcing Gavin Rossdale in 2015, even though she knew he was cheating with the nanny. She did everything in her power to keep their union afloat and wanted to make it a success. If she ties the knot with Shelton, she’ll have to be convinced that their marriage will stand the test of time.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are approaching their two-year anniversary, and their romance is hotter than ever. Not only are the two absolutely in love with each other, but the country crooner has proven to be an excellent step-dad. Stefani’s three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — have become major parts of Shelton’s life and even spent their summer at his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma. For now, it seems like Stefani and Shelton are destined to walk down the aisle. The only question is when.

Shelton and Stefani have been very quiet about their future together. Although Shelton has been mum about an engagement ring, Us Weekly reports that he recently surprised Stefani with matching denim jackets from designer Nikki Lund.

“Blake really liked a certain jean jacket made by the designer so much, so he made a special order to deck the two of them out,” a source revealed.

Shelton frequently wears Nikki Lund jeans on The Voice and in personal interviews. The country star loves the brand so much that it sounds like he wants Stefani to get in on the fun. We can only hope the two step out in their matching jackets in the near future. This, of course, wouldn’t be the first time they matched styles. Back in July, the entire family donned plaid shirts and camo during a museum visit in Oklahoma.

Stefani started dating Shelton in November of 2015. At the time, she was fresh off her split with Rossdale while Shelton had just divorced Miranda Lambert.

