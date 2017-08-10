Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump Not Good ‘Role Models,’ ‘Products Of Mental Manipulation,’ Says Chloe Grace Moretz

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump have faced much criticism as the closest women to Donald Trump. When Donald Trump gets criticized for the controversial things he says, particularly those aimed at women, it’s not too long before the public lambasts Melania and Ivanka for failing to speak out against him.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz just joined the list of people who feel that the Trump women are too complacent. During an interview with Variety for its “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, Chloe Grace Moretz shared some of the women who have inspired her over the years, including Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Emma Watson. When Chloe was asked about Melania and Ivanka being seen as models, in her opinion, they did not make the cut.

“This is a difficult one to word,” she started.

“I think some people are in a bubble and it’s a very sad bubble. I hate to see any woman not speaking up for themselves and what they believe in. I wish they were more aware of their surroundings and I wish they were more aware of what their husband and father are doing. It pains me to see people who are just speaking through this veiled curtain of privilege and they have no compass of what is real.”

Today marks two years since we embarked on this incredible journey to Make America Great Again #MAGA???????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Chloe Moretz went on to say that although she doesn’t know Melania and Ivanka Trump, what she’s seen of them “saddens” her.

“I think that young women deserve better role models. “And I hate to see the way that Melania is treated — I think that she is treated really badly, and I hate to see a woman who is not respected by her own husband, and a daughter who doesn’t see that she is disrespected by her father.”

Although Chloe Grace Moretz didn’t specify what actions of Donald Trump she deems as disrespectful, she did express her theory as to why the Trump women stick by him.

“I think they’re also products of mental manipulation. You can’t see the forest through the trees when you’re that deep.”

It seems that though Chloe Grace Moretz doesn’t endorse Melania and Ivanka’s support of Donald Trump, she sees them more as victims than anything. To her, Donald Trump disrespects and brainwashes them so that they have no choice but to fall in line. In the same issue, Chloe expressed hope that Hillary Clinton, who she helped campaign for in 2016, would run for office again in 2020.

What do you think about Chole Grace Moretz’s opinion of Melania and Ivanka Trump? Are they not good role models? Have they been brainwashed? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]