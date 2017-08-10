‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: If Wyatt And Katie Had A Baby, Here’s What Would Happen

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that if Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) relationship keeps heating up, things could get serious, and the inevitable might happen with a “Watie” baby. But if Wyatt and Katie did have a child, the family trees on B&B would be even further entangled, and they might never be unraveled. Here’s a look at what would happen if Katie and Wyatt settle down and start a family and how everyone else on B&B would be related to the Watie baby.

Bill would be uncle and grandfather to his youngest son’s brother

Starting with Wyatt’s parents, things would be crazy right away. Since Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is Wyatt’s father, that would make him the Watie baby’s grandfather, so that’s pretty straight forward. But since the baby would also be Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) niece or nephew, that would make Bill an uncle to the kid, as well as grandpa. But then it gets weirder. This potential baby would also be half-brother to Bill’s son, Will Spencer, so would that make Bill also sort of the kid’s step-dad? Bill would have three ties back to any kid Katie and Wyatt have.

Grandma Quinn hooked up with both the baby’s uncles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps She Knows for today’s episode reveal that Katie and Wyatt discuss moving forward with their affair but will keep it on the down low for now. That means they’ll be in bed soon, and on any soap, that means the possibility of an unplanned pregnancy. If Katie did get pregnant, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) wouldn’t like it since she’s no fan of Katie’s. But also, Quinn would be grandma to a Watie baby (if it happens) with close ties to the kid’s Uncle, Grandpa Bill. Worse than that, though, is that Quinn slept with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) too, who is a brother to her son and uncle to her would-be grandchild. What a messy situation.

Wyatt could be step-father to his brother – and brother to himself

When this complex B&B family tree makes it over to Wyatt’s twisted branch, that’s where things would get really wild if Wyatt and Katie had a kid. Consider this. Katie was Wyatt’s stepmother and gave birth to his brother, Will. So if Katie and Wyatt have a baby, that kid would have Will as a brother who is also Wyatt’s brother. If your brother has a brother, that’s your brother too, right? So that means Wyatt would be a brother to himself, his son, and his baby mama’s son. Doesn’t that make your head spin?

Katie could be a quasi-grandma to her new baby

Let’s not forget Katie in this Bold family tangle. Since Katie was Wyatt’s step-mother, any child he had could be seen as her grand-kid too thanks to her former tie to Bill. So if Katie and Wyatt had a baby, that kid would be a brother to her son, but also the son of her former step-son making it her grand-kid too.

Imagine giving birth to your child and grandchild at the same moment? And that means her boyfriend, Wyatt, could get a Father’s Day card from their baby but also share the cost of a Father’s Day card to send to Bill from him and his brother Will, and they could sign the name of Bill’s grandkid (aka Wyatt’s brother-son) to it as well.

What about Liam and Steffy in this mess?

Let’s not forget the tangential relationships near and dear to Katie and Wyatt as they delve into a future together. Liam is the brother of Wyatt and Will and would then be an uncle to Wyatt and Katie’s baby, but also a brother to it as well. And since Liam accidentally slept with Quinn while he had amnesia, he was sleeping with the grandmother of his (possible) future niece or nephew.

As for Steffy, since she was involved with Bill at one time, and also Wyatt and Liam, she’s neck deep in this mess. Steffy would be an aunt to the baby, but little Will is her brother-in-law, and the kid would be a sibling to Will, so he would be a son-in-law to Steffy, plus the son of her ex-husband, who’s also her current brother-in-law. Wow. It staggers the mind.

Don’t forget Brooke!

In addition to Brooke being married to or having slept with most of the cast of characters on Bold and the Beautiful, she’d also have interesting ties to a Watie baby, if it happens (and it sure seems likely). Since Brooke is Wyatt’s stepmother, she’d be step-grandma to a baby he had with Katie. But since she’s Katie’s sister, she would also be an aunt to the kid. The good news here is since the child would be biologically related to Brooke, it might be one of the few people on the soap she wouldn’t eventually bed.

What do you think? Does the idea of a Watie baby turn you off or are you shipping this strange new couple? Like it or not, Bold is definitely going there, so brace yourself for all that brings, including a maybe a baby. Also, check out these Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 14-18.

