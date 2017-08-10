Fans Of Zach & Tori Roloff Discuss Who Baby Jackson Looks Like, Say ‘He’s All Tori’ As He Nears 3-Months-Old

Little People, Big World fans of Zach and Tori Roloff started a discussion on Wednesday about who baby Jackson looks like as he nears his 3-month birthday. The debate that started on a fan page for Zach and Tori Roloff is ongoing, but Little People, Big World fans agree overall that baby Jackson is “all Tori” as he grows. Fans previously thought baby Jackson Roloff looked more like his father, Zach Roloff, but changed their minds after a new fan pic was recently shared to the Instagram account @zachntorifans.

CafeMom shared last Friday that the best thing “about a new baby is guessing” who the little one looks like most. After Tori Roloff, 26, shared a photo six days ago of Zach and baby Jackson on her personal Instagram account, fans of Little People, Big World said that they looked “like twins” as father and son posed together side by side. While some comments said that baby Jackson “looks just like” Zach in the photo, other comments suggested that the nearly 3-month-old first Roloff grandbaby was starting to look more and more “like mama here.”

The CafeMom article concluded that Zach Roloff “lost this one,” referring to the argument about which parent baby Jackson looks like, and the new fan photo that was posted on Wednesday clearly shows why. The photo that was shared on the Zach and Tori Roloff Instagram fan page was captioned with how baby Jackson “looks a little like Tori.” One fan comment out of the more than 70 comments so far says that after thinking baby Jackson looked like Zach, this photo “is all mommy.”

He looks a little like Tori ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Other Zach and Tori fans also moved to a different opinion as the new fan pic shows Tori and baby Jackson posing side by side in the mommy and son selfie — one of those rare selfie-portraits of Tori and baby Jackson that shows an obvious likeness between the two. Several photos of baby Jackson have been shared on social media since his birth on May 12, but quite a few of them have been of the “handsome little fellow” sleeping, sitting alone, or lying down alone. Little People, Big World fans commented that it’s “really nice to see him awake” and “so alert.”

Zach and Tori Roloff, along with their first-born child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, have quickly become fan-favorites to watch on the long-running TLC reality TV series, Little People, Big World, that chronicles the challenges of living with dwarfism. Longtime viewers and fans of the show that has followed the daily lives of the Roloff family off and on for the last decade enjoy watching baby Jackson grow via social media posts and commented that Wednesday’s fan pic is one of their favorite photos of Tori and baby Jackson so far.

One fan comment said that Zach and Tori Roloff should frame the photo — a smartphone photo that was more than likely captured from one of Tori’s Instagram Stories before it disappeared. While LPBW fans agree overall that baby Jackson “looks so darn cute” as he grows and “totally” looks like Tori in the pic, there are still a few comments that say baby Jackson still “looks like Daddy.” But baby Jackson has also been said to resemble his grandpa, Matt Roloff, 55, especially in a photo from June that Tori Roloff shared on her personal Instagram account.

“He looks like Matt here, such a cutie.” “Looks just like Grandpa.” “#MattFace”

We're in trouble… #ladiesman ???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Zach and Tori Roloff fans say that baby Jackson will continue to “go back and forth between who he looks like” as he gets older and is a “perfect combination of them both” right now. A new video was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday that shows a growing baby Jackson supporting dad Zach as he plays soccer. The video that’s just over two minutes long shows baby Jackson lying on a bed watching a laptop screen that shows Zach playing soccer. In Touch Weekly shared in June that Zach and Tori Roloff are TV personalities on Little People, Big World, but Tori also teaches kindergarten, while Zach coaches soccer and plays in a league for athletes with dwarfism.

In an interview on Lock Laces earlier this year, Zach Roloff, 27, said his “happiest memory from growing up on Roloff Farms” is “playing soccer outside.”

In just two days, baby Jackson will turn 3-months-old, but fans of Zach and Tori Roloff will more than likely get to see more of baby Jackson as a newborn in the upcoming season of Little People, Big World. The show is due to start back up next month with new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]