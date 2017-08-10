WWE Rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura Winning WWE Title Despite Backstage Heat?

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam after earning the opportunity last week on SmackDown Live. Nakamura defeated John Cena to become No. 1 contender, but there is reportedly some backstage heat on him. The latest rumors suggest that Nakamura is still on his way to becoming WWE champion despite some heat from Vince McMahon.

As recapped by WWE.com, Nakamura pinned Cena last week on SmackDown Live to earn his WWE title shot at SummerSlam against Mahal. It was a clean win for “The King of Strong Style,” but there was a scary moment during the match. Nakamura dropped Cena on his neck and head when he executed an Exploder Suplex.

John Cena, who already has a surgically repaired neck, appeared to be okay after the match. Shinsuke Nakamura can be seen saying sorry to Cena after the match with the 16-time WWE champion nodding that he is okay and telling Shinsuke that he should not feel sorry.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly furious with Shinsuke Nakamura after the match. McMahon was very worried about Cena, who has been the face of the WWE for the past decade. The WWE chairman was just looking out for one of his greatest superstars ever.

Fans of Shinsuke Nakamura should not be worried because Barrasso added that Vince McMahon has not lost his faith on the Japanese superstar. However, McMahon will put a keen eye on Nakamura from now on, and another mishap could lead to his push getting halted.

This might be good news for WWE champion Jinder Mahal, who is not having one of the best reigns in the company’s history. Vince McMahon can easily change his mind on Nakamura and have Mahal retain the WWE championship at SummerSlam.

But despite the backstage heat on Shinsuke Nakamura, he is still the favorite to win the WWE championship at the biggest party of the summer, per Ryan Dilbert of Bleacher Report. Dilbert noted that even though Vince McMahon was furious with Nakamura, the only appealing story at the moment is him coming out as WWE champion.

The rumors point to Baron Corbin cashing in on Nakamura, with the WWE having a very good story to tell in the fall heading into the football season. Corbin, Nakamura, and Mahal could be involved in a long feud that will benefit all the parties involved.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis, and nothing is set in stone until the last minute before the show starts.

